More News:

October 02, 2020

Plymouth police seek two cyclists who vandalized memorial for slain officer Brad Fox

Plymouth Township police officer was killed in line of duty in 2012

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Plymouth Brad Fox Plymouth Township Police Department/Facebook

These two women are wanted in connection with the vandalism of a memorial to fallen Plymouth Township police officer Brad Fox, who was killed in 2012. The vandalism occurred on Sept. 26 at the Ridge Pike memorial site on the Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Plymouth Township police have released a photograph of two women who were seen last weekend vandalizing the memorial to Brad Fox, a military veteran who died in the line of duty as a police officer in 2012.

Authorities said the two suspects approached the memorial site on their bikes on the afternoon of Sept. 26. While one of the women served as a lookout, the other removed the memorial's flag and tossed into the nearby bushes.

Updated images of suspects involved in the vandalism of Officer Brad Fox's Memorial Site. On September 26, 2020 at 3:24...

Posted by Plymouth Township Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

A video of the incident surfaced earlier this week.

Fox was 34 years old and a seven-year veteran of the Plymouth Police Department when he responded to a fateful hit-and-run incident on Ridge Pike, the site of the memorial on the Schuylkill River Trail. At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2012, Fox arrived at the scene and began to pursue a suspect toward Conshohocken Road and Ernest Station Road.

The suspect opened fire, fatally striking Fox in the head. The officer's K-9 dog also was wounded, but survived the shooting. The suspect was later shot and killed.

A Warminster native, Fox served in the Marine Corps and completed two tours in Iraq before joining Plymouth police. He is survived by his wife, daughter and a son, named after him, who was born six months after he was killed.

In the years since Fox's death, an annual 5K run has been held in his honor as part of the Brad Fox Foundation, a nonprofit that supports various charities.

Plymouth Police said they were not sure whether the vandalism suspects knew the full story behind Fox's death. A plaque in front of the memorial describes his contributions. He was the first Plymouth Township police officer to die in the line of duty.

Authorities are seeking help from the public to identify the two women responsible.

Anyone who knows the identity of either suspect, or has additional information regarding the incident, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Christopher Schwartz at (610) 279-1901, or email your information to him at CSchwartz@plymouthtownship.org.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Plymouth Township Crime Vandalism

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Who is Doc Rivers? There's a Netflix documentary to answer that question
Celtics-Doc-Rivers-Sixers_100220

COVID-19

President Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center as precautionary measure
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 4
Wentz-Niners_100120_usat

Food & Drink

Halloween gram from Art in the Age includes whiskey inside a coffin
halloween gram

Holidays

Details of 2020 Holiday Lights Tour announced by Founding Footsteps
Holiday Lights Trolley Tour 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved