More Culture:

October 10, 2025

Bradley Cooper in talks to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

The Jenkintown native would headline the movie with Margot Robbie.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Ocean's prequel Efren Landaos/Sipa USA

Bradley Cooper might be robbing banks in Europe in the 1960s soon. The actor is in negotiations to star in an 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel with Margot Robbie.

Warner Bros. is putting together a team for a heist — and Bradley Cooper may be their guy.

The Jenkintown native is reportedly in talks to star in an "Ocean's Eleven" prequel. He'd join leading lady Margot Robbie, as well as director Lee Isaac Chung, on the project if he signs. According to Deadline, Cooper was swayed by the promise of working with his longtime friend Robbie, who will also produce the film.

MORE: Allen Iverson is out promoting his new book, and he's talking about practice again

Though little is know about the "Ocean's Eleven" prequel, it supposedly takes place in Europe in the 1960s, several decades before the events of the 2001 remake that started the franchise. (Technically, things kicked off with the Rat Pack's original "Ocean's 11" in 1960.) Carrie Solomon, who penned "A Family Affair," is writing the screenplay.

When the movie was announced three years ago, it had a different director and tentative male star. Jay Roach, who's helmed "The Roses" and "Meet the Parents," was originally set to direct the prequel. Earlier this summer, "Twisters" filmmaker Chung replaced him. Robbie's "Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling was also in talks for the male lead back in 2022.

Cooper last appeared on screen as Superman's dad in the DC Comics reboot "Superman." He will soon debut his third spin in the director's chair with "Is This Thing On?" The dramedy will hit theaters Dec. 19, and play the Philadelphia Film Festival on Oct. 26.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Bradley Cooper Philadelphia Jenkintown

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Planning Perspectives

Planning Perspectives: Inside the New Bryn Mawr Trust Podcast

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly aims to improve accessibility ahead of 2026 celebrations

Disability accessibility 2026

Sponsored

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

A man holding his leg in pain

Opioids

Opioid used by millions for pain management only has 'slight effect,' study warns

Tramadol Pain Management

Streaming

What to stream: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and 'American Psycho'

Streaming guide

Festivals

Philly Coffee Festival returns to Center City this October

PhillyCoffeeFestival.png

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved