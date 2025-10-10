Bradley Cooper in talks to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

Warner Bros. is putting together a team for a heist — and Bradley Cooper may be their guy.

The Jenkintown native is reportedly in talks to star in an "Ocean's Eleven" prequel. He'd join leading lady Margot Robbie, as well as director Lee Isaac Chung, on the project if he signs. According to Deadline, Cooper was swayed by the promise of working with his longtime friend Robbie, who will also produce the film.

Though little is know about the "Ocean's Eleven" prequel, it supposedly takes place in Europe in the 1960s, several decades before the events of the 2001 remake that started the franchise. (Technically, things kicked off with the Rat Pack's original "Ocean's 11" in 1960.) Carrie Solomon, who penned "A Family Affair," is writing the screenplay.

When the movie was announced three years ago, it had a different director and tentative male star. Jay Roach, who's helmed "The Roses" and "Meet the Parents," was originally set to direct the prequel. Earlier this summer, "Twisters" filmmaker Chung replaced him. Robbie's "Barbie" co-star Ryan Gosling was also in talks for the male lead back in 2022.

Cooper last appeared on screen as Superman's dad in the DC Comics reboot "Superman." He will soon debut his third spin in the director's chair with "Is This Thing On?" The dramedy will hit theaters Dec. 19, and play the Philadelphia Film Festival on Oct. 26.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.