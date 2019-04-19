More Health:

April 19, 2019

Brain stimulation may reverse seniors' memory loss, study finds

Technique restores memory to that of younger adults

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Memory
Memory Loss Older People Brain Stimulation Val Vesa/Unsplash

Brain stimulation could restore the memory capabilities of older adults, according to a new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine.

It's impossible to become young again.

But brain stimulation may help older adults feel young again – at least when it comes to remembering where they put the television remote.

Stimulating the brain with an electromagnetic pulse may restore the memory capabilities to levels more commonly associated with young adults, according to a new study conducted by Northwestern Medicine.

As people age, their hippocampus shrinks, leading to memory loss.

"It's the part of the brain that links two unrelated things together into a memory, like the place you left your keys or your new neighbor's name," lead investigator Joel Voss said in a statement. "Older adults often complain about having trouble with this."

The hippocampus cannot be directly stimulated because it is located too deep in the brain for magnetic fields to penetrate. Instead, researchers stimulated a portion of the parietal lobe that communicates with the hippocampus.

In doing so, they found evidence that the memory power of older adults can be altered.

Prior to undergoing stimulation, a group of 16 seniors, between ages 64 and 80, was given a memory test that evaluated their ability to remember arbitrary relationships between paired items. A group of younger adults also took the test.

The older adults correctly recalled less than 40 percent of the relationships while the younger adults scored about 55 percent correct.

Researchers then stimulated the seniors' parietal lobe in 20-minute durations for five straight days. One day after the final stimulation, the seniors were given another memory test evaluating the relationships between paired items. This time, they scored at the level of the young adults.

Voss said he is not sure how long the effects could last.

The study included a group given a placebo stimulation, which did not improve memory results.

Earlier this month, another study conducted at Boston University found similar results.

Future studies will use stimulation on patients with mild cognitive impairment, an early stage of Alzheimer's disease. They also will stimulate the brain for longer periods of time.

The study was partly funded by the grants from the National Institutes of Health.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Memory Northwestern Alzheimer's Studies Research Health News

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five star review: Ben Simmons responds with brilliant Game 3 performance against Brooklyn
Ben-Simmons-_041919_usat

Children's Health

Parents, dental hygiene should begin at the first tooth
Tooth Brushing Toddler 04162019

Vaping

U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly
Fake Juul pods

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2019 win-loss predictions
041819CarsonWentz

Restaurants

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business
Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved