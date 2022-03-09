More Health:

March 09, 2022

Canyon Atlantic ends pursuit to reopen Tower Health's Brandywine, Jennersville hospitals

Attorneys representing the Texas-based company said time had run out for it to save both Chester County facilities

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Tower Health
Tower Health Brandywine Jennersville hospitals Street View/Google

Canyon Atlantic Partners filed a motion in Common Pleas Court to end its litigation to purchase and reopen Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals from Tower Health.

Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals in Chester County will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Canyon Atlantic Partners filed a motion in Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to end its legal efforts to purchase and reopen the two facilities from Tower Health, the Reading Eagle reported.

Attorneys representing the Texas-based company said time had run out for it to save both hospitals.

Canyon Atlantic also had failed to post a court-ordered $1 million bond within 10 days of Judge Edward Griffith ruling last month that the companies needed to resume negotiations over the sale. Tower Health then called on Griffith to toss out Canyon Atlantic's litigation.

"Tower Health welcomes the decision by Canyon Atlantic Partners to withdraw its claim with the Chester County Court," the Berks County-based health system said in a statement. "We are now able to move forward with exploring partner organizations with the financial and operational ability to complete a transaction."

The fate of both Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals became ensnared in a months-long court battle between Tower Health and Canyon Atlantic.

Tower Health agreed in November to sell Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals to Canyon Atlantic, a company that specializes in hospital ownership and management organization. Canyon Atlantic was to assume control of the hospitals in January and keep them open as acute care facilities.

But Tower terminated the $16.5 million deal in December, saying at the time that Canyon Atlantic "has not been able to demonstrate that it is capable of making an effective transfer of ownership and operation of these two hospitals."

Jennersville Hospital in West Grove closed at the end of December. Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville shut down at the end of January. The two hospitals combined to offer more than 200 beds and employ about 800 workers. 

The move to close the hospitals was strongly rebuked by local health and elected officials, who argued that it would make it more difficult for Chester County residents to access reliable medical care and put many people out of work.

Canyon Atlantic filed an injunction to prevent Tower Health from walking away from the agreement. Tower Health argued in hearings last month that the injunction was invalid and said Canyon Atlantic waited too long to file it.

However, Griffith sided with Canyon Atlantic, saying the company's injunction request was "justified" and that allowing Tower Health to cancel the deal would harm both Canyon and the local community. 

Griffith also said that Tower's decision to terminate the agreement was "null and void" and that the health system withheld important financial information from Canyon Atlantic during the sale process. The companies were given 90 days to reach a new agreement.

Tower Health purchased the hospitals from Community Health Systems in 2017 in an effort to expand its reach into Southeastern Pennsylvania. The $423 million deal also included the acquisitions of Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Pottstown Hospital in Montgomery County and Phoenixville Hospital in Chester County.

But Tower Health initiated a large-scale company restructure in September that will see the health system's footprint in the Philadelphia region dramatically decrease.

As part of the reorganization, Jennersville Hospital was initially set to close by the end of the year. Brandywine Hospital was expected to remain within the health system, but the facility's long-term future was still being assessed at the time.

The two hospitals lost more than $42 million in the last fiscal year and accounted for just 9% of Tower Health's inpatient admissions between April and June 2021.

Tower Health's downsize left the health system with half as many hospitals in the Philly region.

The health system agreed in September to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital and nearly 20 urgent care centers in the region to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic.

Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital will not be impacted by Tower Health's restructure. St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia remains within the Tower Health network, but its long-term future is still being evaluated.

The decision to decrease Tower Health's hospital and urgent care network in the Philly region comes as the health system seeks to become more financially sustainable.

Tower Health has lost more than $658 million over the last two fiscal years, and it wrote off $370 million in value of its hospitals in 2021.

After a $212 million drop in revenue at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system cut 1,000 jobs across various departments in June 2020. Tower Health said the layoffs would help the company save roughly $230 million over a two-year period.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Tower Health Philadelphia Hospitals West Grove Judges Lawsuits Courts Coatesville Chester County

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor with arms folded

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: My Family Doctor Saved My Life
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Real Estate

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Investigations

Police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Thomas Siderio in South Philly to be fired
Police Shooting Thomas Siderio

Health News

Even a mild COVID-19 infection can lead to changes in the brain, study finds
Mild COVID brain

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania craft breweries team up to release 'PA Pride' Hazy Double IPA
PA Pride Hazy Double IPA

Arts & Culture

Take a neighborhood walking tour this spring with Mural Arts Philadelphia
Mural Arts Spring Tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved