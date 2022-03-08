More Health:

March 08, 2022

Tom Brady’s health and wellness company TB12 Sports opens location in South Philly

The former NFL quarterback partnered with the Vincera Institute to bring his performance and recovery program to the Navy Yard

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Fitness
Tom Brady TB12 Method Philly

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady's TB12 Method for injury treatment and recovery will now be available to patients in the Philadelphia region.

Tom Brady's TB12 training regimen that the future Hall of Famer often cites as the reason he was able to play 22 years in the NFL is now available to patients in Philadelphia.

TB12 Sports, the star quarterback's health and wellness brand, has partnered with the Vincera Institute to open an on-site training location at the Navy Yard in South Philly.

Patients who are suffering from core muscle injuries will be able to work individually with the training center's staff of licensed physical therapists, athletic trainers and acupuncturists known as "body coaches."

The TB12 Method is described as a "holistic approach to training," with a primary focus on improving performance and recovery. The program is centered around pliability, hydration, nutrition, movement and mental fitness in helping patients rehabilitate from injuries.

Patients who are interested in testing out the method will first go through an initial 90-minute session to help the body coaches assess their training needs and develop a comprehensive treatment plan.

Typical training sessions last for 30-60 minutes and consist of deep-force muscle and tissue pliability work, as well as functional strength and conditioning exercises. Coaches will also provide their clients with tips on how they can incorporate better nutrition, hydration and cognitive health fitness into their daily lives.

All training sessions are open to the public and can be booked online. Virtual sessions are available too. The number of necessary training sessions will vary by client.

"We are thrilled to serve clients in Philadelphia through Vincera Institute, as this partner location enables us to expand our TB12 brand footprint, while offering clients proven recovery methods, adding to the best-in-class services provided in core injury solutions," TB12 Sports CEO John Burns said in a statement. "TB12 body coaches will be available onsite at the Vincera Institute for one-on-one consultations, personalized performance plans and injury prevention and recovery programming, all part of the proven TB12 Method and systematic approach to recovery as we continue to further our reach to the masses."

Brady has frequently pointed to his work with his trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, for his ability to play professional football through the age of 44. Among the most notable aspects of his training plan have been the incorporation of a primarily plant-based diet and the use of resistance band exercises.

Brady retired this offseason after winning seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

TB12 Sports already has locations in Boston and Foxboro, Massachusetts, Tampa, Florida and New York City. The organization's first training center opened in 2013, and more sites are in the works nationally.

The Vincera Institute was founded in 2013 by Dr. William Meyers to help treat core muscle injuries like sports hernias, pelvic and abdominal pain and hip preservation. 

Meyers has worked for decades with thousands of professional athletes, including the likes of Zach Ertz, DeSean Jackson and Claude Giroux. Meyers and radiologists at Thomas Jefferson University helped develop new MR imaging techniques and protocols to diagnose core muscle injuries.

"We are dedicated to serving clients by providing the very best in core muscle injury diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation," Vincera Institute CEO Nicole Curran said in a statement. "Adding TB12 body coaches on-site allows our clients, and those in the region, to access the proven TB12 Method for performance and active recovery as part of the holistic wellness approach both companies stand for."

Pat Ralph

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

