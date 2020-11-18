More News:

Teen on Philadelphia Little Flyers suffers serious injuries in New Jersey game

GoFundMe campaign raises money to support hockey player's recovery

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Brian Page Flyers Source/GoFundMe

Brian Page, 17, was suffered serious back injuries during a Nov. 15 tournament game with the Philadelphia Little Flyers in New Jersey. The region and hockey community have rallied around him to support his recovery.

A youth hockey player for the Philadelphia Little Flyers is recovering from surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after he was seriously injured during a tournament game in New Jersey.

Brian Page, 17, is a member of the youth hockey club's U18 AAA team. During a game on Sunday, Page took a hit at the blue line at center ice, resulting in spinal injuries that could potentially prevent him from walking again.

Page was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and then airlifted to Philadelphia, where he underwent emergency surgery. He broke his C5-C6 vertebrae and suffered damage to his spinal cord. A second surgery is scheduled for Friday.

RELATED: Flyers unveil 'Reverse Retro' alternate jersey for upcoming season

Teammate Corey Owens set up a GoFundme campaign to assist with Page's medical expenses. The crowdfunding effort went viral, raising more than $161,000 of a $250,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign was shared by former Flyers goalie Brian Boucher, NHL defenseman Tony DeAngelo and others in the hockey world.

Hockey website Grizzled also launched an "87 Strong" apparel line to raise money for Page.

The teen's father, Brian Page Sr., of Dover, Delaware, told FOX29 that his son will work hard to recover from his injuries.

"He's a fighter. We have faith in God," Page said. "We know with all the prayers and people praying for him that miracles are possible."

