Teen on Philadelphia Little Flyers suffers serious injuries in New Jersey game

November 18, 2020
A youth hockey player for the Philadelphia Little Flyers is recovering from surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after he was seriously injured during a tournament game in New Jersey.
Brian Page, 17, is a member of the youth hockey club's U18 AAA team. During a game on Sunday, Page took a hit at the blue line at center ice, resulting in spinal injuries that could potentially prevent him from walking again.
Our hearts are with our teammate Brian Page, who suffered a serious injury yesterday. Brian is an exceptional hockey player who recently signed a tender with @AmarilloBulls but he is a better person and teammate! https://t.co/uKhiHiVou9— Little Flyers Hockey (@LittleFlyersHky) November 17, 2020
Page was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and then airlifted to Philadelphia, where he underwent emergency surgery. He broke his C5-C6 vertebrae and suffered damage to his spinal cord. A second surgery is scheduled for Friday.
Teammate Corey Owens set up a GoFundme campaign to assist with Page's medical expenses. The crowdfunding effort went viral, raising more than $161,000 of a $250,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.
The campaign was shared by former Flyers goalie Brian Boucher, NHL defenseman Tony DeAngelo and others in the hockey world.
Sending prayers for Brian 🙏. You hate hearing news like this. Help if you can! Brian Page 87 Strong https://t.co/esxpFv6fjn— Brian Boucher (@BrianBoucher33) November 17, 2020
Some really sad news this weekend as one of our local hockey players was seriously injured in a game. If you can, please help out. Wishing him and his family all the best! https://t.co/UGi3C6e5g4— Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) November 17, 2020
A member of our hockey community, Brian Page of @LittleFlyersHky, has suffered a serious injury. Our thoughts are with Brian, along with his family, friends, and teammates. #87Stronghttps://t.co/WEGMpLKY0n— LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) November 17, 2020
Hockey website Grizzled also launched an "87 Strong" apparel line to raise money for Page.
The teen's father, Brian Page Sr., of Dover, Delaware, told FOX29 that his son will work hard to recover from his injuries.
"He's a fighter. We have faith in God," Page said. "We know with all the prayers and people praying for him that miracles are possible."