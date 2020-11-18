Teen on Philadelphia Little Flyers suffers serious injuries in New Jersey game

A youth hockey player for the Philadelphia Little Flyers is recovering from surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after he was seriously injured during a tournament game in New Jersey.

Brian Page, 17, is a member of the youth hockey club's U18 AAA team. During a game on Sunday, Page took a hit at the blue line at center ice, resulting in spinal injuries that could potentially prevent him from walking again.

Page was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and then airlifted to Philadelphia, where he underwent emergency surgery. He broke his C5-C6 vertebrae and suffered damage to his spinal cord. A second surgery is scheduled for Friday.