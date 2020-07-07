More Culture:

July 07, 2020

Bruce Springsteen releases recording of legendary South Philly show

Fans can purchase the live album on his website

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Bruce Springsteen
springsteen new concert download Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Bruce Springsteen has released a recording of a 1999 concert performed at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The show is celebrated by fans for its inclusion of rarely-played songs.

Bruce Springsteen has finally released a much sought-after live recording of a celebrated performance at the Sports Complex. 

Bootleg videos of his Sept. 25, 1999 concert with the E Street Band have long been passed through the hands of big-time Springsteen fans. But now a high-quality, digital download of the Philadelphia show is available. 

The concert recording can be downloaded in several formats starting at $9.95 on the Springsteen website.

It is the newest addition to his monthly concert download series. The Boss has been releasing "official" bootleg recordings from his gigs between 1975 and 2017.

The performance ended a six-night stand at the Sports Complex, where Springsteen performed at The Spectrum and the First Union Center during his 1999-2000 reunion tour. Springsteen turned 50 amid the stretch.

Fans particularly appreciate the recording due to its inclusion of the song "Streets of Philadelphia." The track is one of Springsteen's most popular songs, but has only been performed live eight times since that night, according to Rolling Stone

The concert featured several other rarely-performed tracks, including "The Fever," "Blinded by the Light" "Does this bus stop at 82nd Street?" and "Incident on 57th Street." The latter hadn't been performed in two decades prior to that night. 

Listen to the live version of "Streets of Philadelphia" from the 1999 performance below. 


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Bruce Springsteen Philadelphia Concerts Live Music Wells Fargo Center Venues Shows Spectrum Albums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson shares anti-semitic quotes attributed to Hitler on Instagram
8_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people now permitted as New Jersey prepares for more activities to resume
New Jersey outdoor indoor gatherings limits

Illness

People with asthma don't appear to be at greater risk for severe COVID-19, study shows
asthma COVID-19 rutgers

Eagles

What they're saying: Can Eagles afford to keep Ertz and Goedert? Where does their O-line rank?
5_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Zach_Ertz_Dallas_Goedert_KateFrese.jpg

Music

Honey Radar releases compilation album featuring band's Philly recordings
honey radar album art

Family-Friendly

Franklin Square reopening for the summer season
Franklin Square reopening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved