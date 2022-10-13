Son of former Eagles QB Bubby Brister charged in fatal hit-and-run

The 21-year-old son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, who had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, surrendered to authorities in Baton Rouge Wednesday for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, of Mandeville, has been charged with felony hit-and-run driving for allegedly striking a man with his black Range Rover in the area of Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive, about two miles from the campus of Louisiana State University.

The crash happened shortly after midnight as 44-year-old Jude Jarreau was crossing Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge police said. Jarreau, a father of two, died at the scene. The Range Rover left the scene of the crash, but witnesses were able to describe the vehicle to investigators, and debris left behind by the SUV helped police identify Brister as the driver.

Brister's attorney, John McLindon, said his client was unaware that he was responsible for the crash until later Sunday morning, when he learned that someone had died, WFAB-9 reported. Brister told authorities that he knew he had hit something, but didn't know he had struck a person.

"Sunday morning, when Mr. Brister realized he had been involved in this accident, he immediately called his parents. They called an attorney, who referred them to me," McLindon told WBRZ-2.

McLindon did not disclose where Brister had been before the accident or whether his client had been drinking.

The Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office agreed to arrange a date of self-surrender for Brister, who turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. He posted bond set at $10,000 and was released that evening.

Brister's bio on Twitter describes him as a football player at Louisiana Tech University, in the northern part of the state. His father played parts of 14 seasons in the NFL, most notably for the Steelers from 1986-92, followed by two seasons with the Eagles backing up and filling in for Randall Cunningham.