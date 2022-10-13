Second suspect arrested in Roxborough High School shooting that killed football player, injured 4 others

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers on Sept. 27.

Police took 17-year-old Zyhied Jones into custody Thursday morning, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted. Investigators say six people – five shooters and a getaway driver – were involved in the shooting. Four of them remain at large.

Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and related offenses.

The arrest comes one day after police said they had charged another suspect, Yaaseen Bivins, 21, with murder. They also have issued an arrest warrant for Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, who is wanted for murder and remains at large.

Bivins was arrested by federal officials after investigators found a receipt for an ammunition purchase in the vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting. As a convicted felon, Bivins cannot legally purchase bullets. He also was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.