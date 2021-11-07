More News:

November 07, 2021

Warrington police issue warning after string of burglaries in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Police say some stolen belongings were found abandoned on a highway in Moorestown, New Jersey

Warrington Township police are asking residents of Bucks County, Montgomery County, and surrounding areas for any information they may have in relation to a string of home burglaries across the counties over Halloween weekend. 

Police say that between 6-9 p.m. on Halloween weekend, several homes in Buckingham, Lower Makefield, Upper Makefield, and Warrington Townships in Bucks County, and Montgomery Township in Montgomery County were burglarized, often with residents not home. 

After getting out of a dark SUV and a white SUV with out-of-state registration, police say as many as six burglars broke into the homes, usually through a back sliding door or back window, and "ransacked" the homes, often taking jewelry, cash, and other personal items, according to 6ABC

Warrington police received a call from Moorestown Police in New Jersey, where they discovered stolen belongings abandoned on the side of the highway. Police believe that these burglaries are connected, with surveillance photos of the SUVs and of the suspects in the ongoing investigation released by the police department on Thursday evening. 

Chief Daniel J. Friel of the Warrington Police Department told NBC 10 that they are asking residents to contact the police department with any reports of any incidents or information that could be related to the burglaries, noting that the police department will come out and do house calls. 

