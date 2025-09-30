Before being sentenced for killing her husband, Bucks County woman describes years of abuse

A Levittown woman who shot and killed her husband in public at the Bristol Wharf two years ago was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison on Tuesday. At the hearing, she described years of domestic abuse she had endured from her estranged spouse Faisal Iqbal.

Sammar Khan, 42, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree murder for shooting Iqbal, 38, in a grassy area of the park on the Delaware River waterfront the morning of May 30, 2023. Khan died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Bucks County Courier Times reported the shooting happened in front of Khan and Iqbal's 5-year-old son.

Witnesses at the park told police they saw the couple arguing near the edge of the water and then heard a "pop" sound. Iqbal wrestled with Khan and several more shots were fired. Khan and Iqbal then walked to the parking lot, where Iqbal asked a witness to call 911. Khan shot Iqbal two more times, causing him to fall to the ground, before she fired more bullets at Iqbal, striking him in the head and torso, investigators said.

Police phone records documented at least 24 times that Khan had called 911 between 2014 and 2023 to report Iqbal's behavior, according to the Courier Times. Court records showed Khan had a protection from abuse order and Iqbal had been arrested in 2022 after he violated the PFA a third time.

The Inquirer wrote that Khan described a decade of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the sentencing hearing. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy said the prosecution did not dispute Khan's history of domestic violence, but she also said the abuse did not justify Khan's actions.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Finley agreed with the prosecutor, and according to the Inquirer, said "That does not give you the lawful right to gun down an individual and execute them, There is no justification for doing that."

Khan had faced a maximum of 40 years in prison for the third-degree murder charge.