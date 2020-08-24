More Events:

August 24, 2020

Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken and bubbles deal is back

Get a full dinner with sparkling wine for $38 per person

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bud & Marilyns fried chicken Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

If you love Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken, then don't miss this deal. The restaurant is offering a fried chicken dinner with a bottle of sparkling wine for $38 per person.

Bud & Marilyn's at 1234 Locust St. in Center City is offering a deal through Wednesday night.

The restaurant announced on Instagram that it's offering a fried chicken dinner with a bottle of sparkling wine for $38 per person. The dinner is available for pickup, or to enjoy at the restaurant's outdoor tables.

In the Instagram post below, you can check out the full menu. Included is a tomato and peach salad and charred corn arancini for the table to share, fried chicken with hot sauce on the side, warm buttermilk biscuits, mac 'n' cheese, shaved broccoli slaw and a bottle of bubbly.

Those interested in ordering the dinner for pickup can do so online. To make a reservation at the restaurant, either book through OpenTable or call (215) 546-2220.

