April 05, 2022

Budweiser unveils retro Phillies-themed can for baseball season

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-Retro-Maroon-Budweiser-Can @budweiserusa/Twitter

A throwback Phillies-branded can from Budweiser.

Nothing says summer is on its way like enjoying a cold one at a baseball game. The first beer I have at Citizens Bank Park every year is a Bud Light Lime, getting me ready for the warm months to come. Load up a hot dog with onions, grab a beer and watch Bryce Harper put one on on Packer Avenue. Boom.

Given that Budweiser is the official beer of Major League Baseball, it's no surprise that the Anheuser-Busch is doing something special ahead of Opening Day this week. On Twitter, they've unveiled themed-cans for some MLB teams, including the Phillies:

It's worth nothing that the Phillies are the only team using a retro logo for their can:

Is Budweiser everyone's favorite beer? No. I am, however, not some beer snob. If I'm sitting in the parking lot before the Phillies game having a couple of beers, I'm not drinking a chocolate porter or a double New England IPA when it's 92 degrees out on a Saturday afternoon. Give me a cheap beer. My favorite beer is a cold beer.
It's wise on Budweiser's part to opt for the retro maroon and baby blue look too. Would I buy these if they mad the modern Phillies logo on them? No. Will I buy these retro ones at some point this summer so I can take a pic and put it on my Instagram story? Probably!

12-ounce cans of beer aren't sold at Phillies games, so it remains to be seen if there will be any throwback-themed beer cans or bottles at Citizens Bank Park this year. 

How about a Kyle Schwarber and Clydesdales commercial this season? That feels fitting.

