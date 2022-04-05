Budweiser unveils retro Phillies-themed can for baseball season

Nothing says summer is on its way like enjoying a cold one at a baseball game. The first beer I have at Citizens Bank Park every year is a Bud Light Lime, getting me ready for the warm months to come. Load up a hot dog with onions, grab a beer and watch Bryce Harper put one on on Packer Avenue. Boom.

Given that Budweiser is the official beer of Major League Baseball, it's no surprise that the Anheuser-Busch is doing something special ahead of Opening Day this week. On Twitter, they've unveiled themed-cans for some MLB teams, including the Phillies:

It's worth nothing that the Phillies are the only team using a retro logo for their can:

Is Budweiser everyone's favorite beer? No. I am, however, not some beer snob. If I'm sitting in the parking lot before the Phillies game having a couple of beers, I'm not drinking a chocolate porter or a double New England IPA when it's 92 degrees out on a Saturday afternoon. Give me a cheap beer. My favorite beer is a cold beer.