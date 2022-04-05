Budweiser unveils retro Phillies-themed can for baseball season

April 05, 2022
Nothing says summer is on its way like enjoying a cold one at a baseball game. The first beer I have at Citizens Bank Park every year is a Bud Light Lime, getting me ready for the warm months to come. Load up a hot dog with onions, grab a beer and watch Bryce Harper put one on on Packer Avenue. Boom.
Given that Budweiser is the official beer of Major League Baseball, it's no surprise that the Anheuser-Busch is doing something special ahead of Opening Day this week. On Twitter, they've unveiled themed-cans for some MLB teams, including the Phillies:
Raise a @Phillies Bud to Philly pride.#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/SNFAPlK46a— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 5, 2022
Introducing our limited edition @MLB Buds. Wear your team pride on your sleeve—and your beer. pic.twitter.com/vmBY7O0PTx— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 5, 2022
12-ounce cans of beer aren't sold at Phillies games, so it remains to be seen if there will be any throwback-themed beer cans or bottles at Citizens Bank Park this year.
How about a Kyle Schwarber and Clydesdales commercial this season? That feels fitting.
