More Culture:

December 15, 2022

Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year

The specialty coffee and dessert shop is also celebrating its second birthday in Philly's Pennsport neighborhood with giveaways this weekend

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Desserts
Cake & Joe bakery Fishtown second location Mike Prince/PETER BRESLOW CONSULTING & PUBLIC RELATIONS

Cake & Joe, which serves specialty desserts and coffee, is expanding to a second shop in Fishtown in early 2023. Above, the new store is located at at 2012 Frankford Avenue.

Fishtown is about to get a whole lot sweeter, with the addition of a specialty bakery in early 2023.

Cake & Joe, Sarah Qi and Trista Tang’s coffee and dessert shop which opened two years ago in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is expanding to a second location at 2012 Frankford Avenue later this winter. 

MORE: La Colombe's new winter pastry selection includes gingerbread scones, peppermint mocha cookies

“We’re very excited to expand to the northern part of the city so we can reach more customers and be more accessible to those who don’t live near Pennsport,” Qi said in a release. “We’ve had a very successful two years, and now we’re looking forward to serving a neighborhood where the restaurant scene is one of the most popular this city has ever seen."

The 1,200-square-foot space will be open during breakfast and lunch hours from Tuesday through Sunday, serving mousse cakes, pastries, specialty beverages, freshly brewed Elixr Coffee and house-made sandwiches from Chef Sophia MorrisFull breakfast, brunch and lunch service will remain only available at the South Philly location, and will not yet be offered in Fishtown.

Cake & Joe Fishtown will have an upstairs area with chairs and tables for dining and work, as well as a large downstairs space that can be rented out for private events.

The original shop in Pennsport is located at 1401 E. Moyamensing Avenue, and serves specialty dessert and La Colombe coffee, as well as a number of breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go options. Currently, many holiday themed sweets are available.

Customers can head to the South Philly shop this weekend to celebrate Cake & Joe's second anniversary. Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, all cakes will be buy three and get one free. On Sunday, the restaurant’s official birthday, the first 30 customers through the door beginning at 11 a.m. will receive a complimentary chocolate mousse cake.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Desserts Philadelphia Bakeries Pennsport Fishtown coffee Coffee Shop La Colombe Cake

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCD Holiday - Jewelers Row

Holiday experiences in Center City
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philadelphia schools will require students, staff to wear masks for two weeks after winter break
Philadelphia school district mask mandate winter break

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Parenting

Soothing a screaming child with a smartphone seems like an easy fix, but there are long-term consequences
Toddler Meltdown Smartphone

Eagles

Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis
124122DarnellMooney

Food & Drink

Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year
Cake & Joe bakery Fishtown second location

Holiday

Travel back in time to 1770s Philadelphia with a holiday walking tour of Old City
Museum of the American Revolution Winter Break

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved