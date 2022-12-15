Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year

Fishtown is about to get a whole lot sweeter, with the addition of a specialty bakery in early 2023.

Cake & Joe, Sarah Qi and Trista Tang’s coffee and dessert shop which opened two years ago in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is expanding to a second location at 2012 Frankford Avenue later this winter.

“We’re very excited to expand to the northern part of the city so we can reach more customers and be more accessible to those who don’t live near Pennsport,” Qi said in a release. “We’ve had a very successful two years, and now we’re looking forward to serving a neighborhood where the restaurant scene is one of the most popular this city has ever seen."



The 1,200-square-foot space will be open during breakfast and lunch hours from Tuesday through Sunday, serving mousse cakes, pastries, specialty beverages, freshly brewed Elixr Coffee and house-made sandwiches from Chef Sophia Morris. Full breakfast, brunch and lunch service will remain only available at the South Philly location, and will not yet be offered in Fishtown.

Cake & Joe Fishtown will have an upstairs area with chairs and tables for dining and work, as well as a large downstairs space that can be rented out for private events.



The original shop in Pennsport is located at 1401 E. Moyamensing Avenue, and serves specialty dessert and La Colombe coffee, as well as a number of breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go options. Currently, many holiday themed sweets are available.



Customers can head to the South Philly shop this weekend to celebrate Cake & Joe's second anniversary. Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, all cakes will be buy three and get one free. On Sunday, the restaurant’s official birthday, the first 30 customers through the door beginning at 11 a.m. will receive a complimentary chocolate mousse cake.