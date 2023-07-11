More News:

July 11, 2023

34-mile Camden County nature trail to be built with $19 million federal grant

The LINK Trail will connect 17 counties from the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Pinelands National Reserve in Winslow Township

By Brian A. Saunders
Camden County LINK Trail Provided Image/Camden County Parks

Camden County received a $19 million federal grant for development of the LINK Trail. Once complete, 17 counties will be connected. Above is Cooper's Poynt Park in Camden County.

Within five years, walkers and bikers will be able to more easily traverse Pennsylvania and South Jersey communities with an expansion of the Link nature trail. 

Camden County officials announced a $19 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will be used to pave 3.8 miles of new concrete paths and bridges in Camden and Pennsauken Township. 17 counties will connect via the 34-mile trail from the Camden Waterfront to the Pinelands National Reserve in Winslow Township.

"In recent years, the city, county, and our partners have collectively invested upwards of $100 million into Camden's parks, trails, and open spaces," said Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen. "These are tangible investments into the quality of life for our residents. I can proudly say Camden boasts some of the best recreational and open spaces in this region. Upon completion, the multi-use LINK Trail will be a one-of-a-kind attraction for all outdoor enthusiasts."

The Link trail will connect with Circuit Trails, a developing 850-mile trail network, as well as with nine counties in the Philadelphia region. Grants totaling $31 million have been given to the project thus far.

"We see the importance of investing in accessible, top quality outdoor spaces, and we are thrilled that the Department of Transportation feels the same way," said Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Parks Department. "Paired with our ongoing $100 million parks revitalization initiative, Camden County is on track to becoming a top outdoor activities destination on the East Coast."

There is hope that the trail will decrease the number of cars on the road, improving air quality with less pollution. The Centers for Disease Control recommends green infrastructure, like trails, parks and greenways, with studies showing they increase physical activity, social connection and relaxation

"This vital federal investment in the LINK Trail in Camden County underscores our commitment to creating a vibrant outdoor experience for residents and visitors," said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. "By connecting communities and expanding access to nature, we are fostering a more integrated and healthier region in South Jersey and Pennsylvania. I'm proud to have secured this grant and look forward to working with leaders at all levels of government to enhance Camden County's outdoor spaces for all to enjoy."

The trail is expected to be completed in five years. The recent grant was provided by the Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure With Sustainability and Equity program.

