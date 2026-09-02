Camden County off-duty officer fatally struck pedestrian with car, officials say

A Camden man died Tuesday after a traffic accident involving an off-duty police officer.

Investigators say Angel Saravia-Estrada, 19, was traveling on foot near Admiral Wilson Boulevard and 16th Street when an off-duty Camden County police officer struck him with their vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene for responding officers, who arrived around 12:51 a.m. An on-duty officer with the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department also stopped at the site and tried to render aid.

Saravaia-Estrada was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:17 a.m.

Law enforcement has not released the name of the off-duty officer. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the crash, did not respond to request for more information, including whether Saravia-Estrada or the driver was intoxicated.

The office's crash response unit is asking anyone with information to call Detective Samuel Funches III at 856-225-8083. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

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