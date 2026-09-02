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September 02, 2026

Camden County off-duty officer fatally struck pedestrian with car, officials say

Angel Saravia-Estrada was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. Investigators have not released the name of the officer.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Camden County cop crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Camden County officials say the fatal collision occurred early Tuesday morning around Admiral Wilson Boulevard and 16th Street.

A Camden man died Tuesday after a traffic accident involving an off-duty police officer.

Investigators say Angel Saravia-Estrada, 19, was traveling on foot near Admiral Wilson Boulevard and 16th Street when an off-duty Camden County police officer struck him with their vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene for responding officers, who arrived around 12:51 a.m. An on-duty officer with the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department also stopped at the site and tried to render aid.

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Saravaia-Estrada was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:17 a.m.

Law enforcement has not released the name of the off-duty officer. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the crash, did not respond to request for more information, including whether Saravia-Estrada or the driver was intoxicated.

The office's crash response unit is asking anyone with information to call Detective Samuel Funches III at 856-225-8083. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Camden County Car Accidents

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