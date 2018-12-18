More Culture:

December 18, 2018

Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Camden Rising at BB&T Pavilion Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People wait to get into the "Camden Rising" concert at the BB&T Pavilion.

The BB&T Pavilion has been named the second-best outdoor amphitheater in the world by Pollstar magazine, the leading trading publication in the concert industry.

The venue, which first opened in back 1995, has a capacity of 25,488, sits next to the Adventure Aquarium along the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey.

Here’s the magazine’s full top five, per Woodlands Online:

1. Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana
2. BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey
3. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas
4. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado
5. Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

BB&T, the North Carolina-based bank, changed the name from Susquehanna Bank Center in 2015 when it bought Susquehanna Bank.

The venue was named No. 2 by the magazine despite not being one of three amphitheaters nominated for best outdoor concert venue in the magazine’s year-end awards.

