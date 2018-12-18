Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world

The BB&T Pavilion has been named the second-best outdoor amphitheater in the world by Pollstar magazine, the leading trading publication in the concert industry.

The venue, which first opened in back 1995, has a capacity of 25,488, sits next to the Adventure Aquarium along the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey.

Here’s the magazine’s full top five, per Woodlands Online:

1. Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

2. BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey

3. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, Texas

4. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Colorado

5. Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

BB&T, the North Carolina-based bank, changed the name from Susquehanna Bank Center in 2015 when it bought Susquehanna Bank.

The venue was named No. 2 by the magazine despite not being one of three amphitheaters nominated for best outdoor concert venue in the magazine’s year-end awards.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.