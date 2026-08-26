New Bucks County card show will have sports cards, Pokémon and live pack openings

Sports card collectors and Pokémon fans will have a new place to buy, sell and trade in Bucks County this fall.

CardFest Expo will make its debut Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newtown Sports & Event Center, part of the Newtown Athletic Club. The new collectibles show will bring sports cards and trading card games together with live entertainment and activities for younger collectors.

Dealers will offer sports cards ranging from vintage finds to current rookies, along with Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering and One Piece cards. Sports memorabilia, autographs and collecting supplies will also be available.

One of the day's main attractions will be a live card-opening event featuring a local sports celebrity. The guest will open premium sports card and Pokémon packs onstage, with collectors able to purchase spots to receive cards that are pulled. The celebrity has not yet been announced.

Younger collectors will have their own area called the Kids Vault, where they can learn how to trade, negotiate and properly store their cards. A separate Kids Break will invite children onstage to open packs.

Giveaways will take place throughout the day, including prizes for attendees who show up in sports jerseys, Pokémon costumes and other fan gear.

VIP tickets include access to the Vault VIP Lounge, where premium ticket holders can meet celebrity guests, receive autographs and photos, get exclusive merchandise and have front-row access to the live break.

Tickets range from $20 for general admission to $450 for a VIP all-access pass.

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Newtown Sports & Event Center

207 Penns Trail

Newtown, PA 18940

Tickets: $20-$450

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.