July 27, 2018

Cardi B parts ways with Bruno Mars' 24K Magic Tour

The new mom says she just wants to spend time with her newborn

By Virginia Streva
Cardi B cancels with Bruno Mars 24K Magic Tour

Cardi B who recently gave birth on July 10 attended the 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.

For two dates in September, Bruno Mars and Cardi B were headed to the Wells Fargo Center, but it looks like it’s just going to be a solo act now. Cardi B has dropped out of the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour.

Cardi B, who gave birth on July 10 to her first child, Kulture, said that she originally wanted to bring her daughter on tour with her but that did not work out as planned. 

“I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. 

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time to for me to recover mentally and physically." 

But the songstress admitted that she hasn't fully recovered from giving birth. 

"Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Bruno Mars gave his support on Instagram by sending his love to Cardi B: “Most import thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing.” 

He then adds: “I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right.”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars recorded the hit song, “Finesse,” together in 2017, and it reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. They announced their joint tour in February of 2018.

