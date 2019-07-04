More Health:

July 04, 2019

New Jersey's CarePoint Health planning layoffs despite owners' sizable earnings

Employees across three hospitals face potential layoffs

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
carepoint health employee layoffs Luis Melendez/Unsplash

Employees at CarePoint Health's three New Jersey hospital face potential layoffs.

After news broke last week of Hahnemann University Hospital's imminent closing, and a proposed bill advocating for the demolition of Allentown State Hospital, there's a dark cloud over local hospitals.

Adding to this fact is the announcement that CarePoint Health, home to three hospitals in New Jersey — Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken Medical Center — plans to lay off at least 44 employees across all three hospitals in the coming months due to decreased patient volumes, NJ.com reports.

This, after a state report released in March found that CarePoint owners took home $157 million through questionable business practices, NJ.com notes.

RELATED READ: Hahnemann University Hospital announces it will no longer accept trauma patients

While representatives from the unions that will be affected by the layoffs are calling for local officials to examine the circumstances surrounding these layoffs, the for-profit organization defends the potential layoffs. Jennifer Morrill, a spokeswoman for CarePoint Health, told NJ.com:

“While never an easy endeavor, we have utilized the most extreme caution and care to develop a plan that preserves our mission of providing the highest quality healthcare for the Hudson County community and maintains operational efficiency,” she said.

View NJ.com’s full report on the layoffs here.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals New Jersey Health Care Layoffs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Wildlife

800-pound white shark surfaces near Cape May County
Shark ocean city cape may

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved