More News:

June 19, 2020

Man allegedly steals car, leads cops in New Jersey on chase while sitting on driver's lap

Tomasz Dymek, 31, was arrested after fleeing into Pennsylvania

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Investigations
Police chase Pennsylvania Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Tomasz Dymek, 31, allegedly forced his way behind the wheel of a woman's vehicle in Ewing Township, New Jersey, and drove away with driver pinned beneath him.

A man allegedly carjacked a woman's vehicle in New Jersey, leading police on a chase into Pennsylvania while seated on the driver's lap, authorities said.

Carjacking mugshot

Tomasz Dymek

Ewing Township police said Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Astoria, New York, had initially approached two women and asked them for money in the parking lot of a CVS in Ewing Township, Mercer County, on Thursday afternoon. A 66-year-old woman, who was sitting in her car, gave the man a dollar, but he wanted more, police said.

Dymek then allegedly forced his way into the driver's vehicle and sped away while sitting on top of her in the driver's seat. The woman, allegedly was pinned under Dymek and could not press on the brake, according to police. 

MORE: Indoor malls to reopen for business across New Jersey on June 29

Two witnesses alerted the police about the incident and followed behind the car, police said. Officers caught up to the vehicle in Trenton and attempted to approach it, before Dymek drove away onto Route 1 into Pennsylvania. The officers followed behind but could not pull the car over. 

Police said the car eventually became disabled near Fairless Hills, Bucks County. Dymek attempted to escape on foot and was quickly arrested. He is being held by the Falls Township Police Department pending an extradition hearing to face charges in Ewing and Trenton. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Investigations Pennsylvania Police Trenton Ewing New Jersey Bucks County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Malls

Indoor malls to reopen for business across New Jersey on June 29
New Jersey malls

Illness

Philly sets July 3 target for COVID-19 green phase, outlines reopening plan
Philly Green Phase

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Queer Eye

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real
Bobby-Berk-Jennifer-Sweeney_061820_Netflix

TV Shows

HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend
Watchmen HBO

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved