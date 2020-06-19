Man allegedly steals car, leads cops in New Jersey on chase while sitting on driver's lap

A man allegedly carjacked a woman's vehicle in New Jersey, leading police on a chase into Pennsylvania while seated on the driver's lap, authorities said.

Ewing Township police said Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Astoria, New York, had initially approached two women and asked them for money in the parking lot of a CVS in Ewing Township, Mercer County, on Thursday afternoon. A 66-year-old woman, who was sitting in her car, gave the man a dollar, but he wanted more, police said.

Dymek then allegedly forced his way into the driver's vehicle and sped away while sitting on top of her in the driver's seat. The woman, allegedly was pinned under Dymek and could not press on the brake, according to police.

Two witnesses alerted the police about the incident and followed behind the car, police said. Officers caught up to the vehicle in Trenton and attempted to approach it, before Dymek drove away onto Route 1 into Pennsylvania. The officers followed behind but could not pull the car over.

Police said the car eventually became disabled near Fairless Hills, Bucks County. Dymek attempted to escape on foot and was quickly arrested. He is being held by the Falls Township Police Department pending an extradition hearing to face charges in Ewing and Trenton.