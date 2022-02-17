More News:

February 17, 2022

Man shot at 17th and Chestnut streets in Center City, police say

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests have been made

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Center City Chestnut Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two people were injured in a shooting in Center City near Chestnut and 17th streets on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon along a busy Center City retail corridor.

The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and Chestnut streets, where one man was struck by gunfire, police said. Authorities initially stated there were two people shot, but later provided an update that only one person was injured in the shooting.  

The incident reportedly stemmed from a parking dispute between a delivery driver and another driver, FOX29 reported. The delivery driver was double parked next to another driver who was blocked in to his space, leading to an argument and a fist fight. The driver whose car was blocked in drew a gun and opened fire at the delivery driver, according to the report. 

The delivery driver was shot in the back, chin and neck and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

