Central air conditioning should never be set cooler than 78 degrees, viral report says

August 20, 2019
Recent information published by Consumer Reports has outlined the temperatures at which to keep your central air conditioning's thermostat for optimal energy efficiency.
Whether your home will feel cool at those temperatures can be a matter of opinion.
According to recommendations from Energy Star — which is a joint program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency — the coolest you should ever keep your home is 78 degrees. And that's just when you're at home and awake.
These are the temperature settings recommended in the report:
• 78° F when you’re home
• 85° F when you’re at work or away
• 82° F when you’re sleeping
Based on social media's reaction to the report, we're going to go ahead and say this is not a consumer-approved report. But go ahead and tell us anyway by voting in our poll below.
Where is your thermostat set for bedtime?— PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) August 20, 2019
As a firefighter, if your house is 82 degrees you need to evacuate...your house is on fire.— VFFSailor (@VFFSailor) August 20, 2019
Torture chamber settings recommended by Satan himself.— John Ma (@Maguipui) August 20, 2019
As a couple you should keep your home at the following temperatures— Jarvis Good (@jarvis_best) August 19, 2019
100 degrees while you are home
108 while you are away
125 while you are asleep
Preferably more
I’ll sleep at 82F when I’m in hell.— CJS (@CarySiegel) August 19, 2019
I think you may have inadvertently brought all political parties together under one roof with this tweet.— Big (You're gonna miss the bus!) Balloon (@99_lead) August 19, 2019
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.