More News:

August 20, 2019

Central air conditioning should never be set cooler than 78 degrees, viral report says

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Reports Energy
0820_Thermostat Richard Beazley/Flickr

A recent study outlined the most optimal temperatures for cooling and energy efficiency in homes with central air conditioning.

Recent information published by Consumer Reports has outlined the temperatures at which to keep your central air conditioning's thermostat for optimal energy efficiency.

Whether your home will feel cool at those temperatures can be a matter of opinion.

According to recommendations from Energy Star — which is a joint program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency — the coolest you should ever keep your home is 78 degrees. And that's just when you're at home and awake.

MORE: Five possible reasons for persistent congestion

These are the temperature settings recommended in the report:

• 78° F when you’re home
• 85° F when you’re at work or away
• 82° F when you’re sleeping

Based on social media's reaction to the report, we're going to go ahead and say this is not a consumer-approved report. But go ahead and tell us anyway by voting in our poll below.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Reports Energy Philadelphia Environment Social Media Twitter Lifestyle

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved