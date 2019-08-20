Central air conditioning should never be set cooler than 78 degrees, viral report says

Recent information published by Consumer Reports has outlined the temperatures at which to keep your central air conditioning's thermostat for optimal energy efficiency.

Whether your home will feel cool at those temperatures can be a matter of opinion.

According to recommendations from Energy Star — which is a joint program from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency — the coolest you should ever keep your home is 78 degrees. And that's just when you're at home and awake.

These are the temperature settings recommended in the report:

• 78° F when you’re home

• 85° F when you’re at work or away

• 82° F when you’re sleeping

Based on social media's reaction to the report, we're going to go ahead and say this is not a consumer-approved report. But go ahead and tell us anyway by voting in our poll below.

