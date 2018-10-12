Charles Barkley says he hasn’t worn underwear in a decade, and we have questions

October 12, 2018
Charles Barkley appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday night and talked with the host about golf, his job discussing basketball, and a few other odds and ends.
And then it just got odd.
Prompted by a pre-taped question from Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley told Fallon that he hasn’t worn underwear in a decade.
Incredibly, we are not joking.
You can watch the full clip below; the undergarment conversation commences at the 5:23 mark of the video:
Um, okay.
Let’s run that back:
O’Neal: Charles Barkley, a source close to me tells me you don’t wear underwear when you’re live on TV. How come you don’t wear drawers?
Fallon: You don’t wear underwear?
Barkley: Jimmy, about 10 years ago —
*Fallon, Barkley, and the crowd all break into laughter*
Barkley: About 10 years ago, I found underwear, or well in the South we call them drawers, I thought they were unnecessary for space in the house. I got all my drawers together and had a big ol’ bonfire. I’ve been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it, Jimmy.
Fallon: Oh my god, we’ve got to go to commercial.
Look, we’ve got three problems here.
First: in what world is Charles Barkley’s house too small to store his underwear? The guy made millions as a player and still makes millions today. That is the worst excuse of all time.
Second: a bonfire? Forget the fact that this might be a fake story: you should’ve donated that underwear, Chuck! Or maybe turned into a flag or a quilt. Or sold them on eBay to help buy a bigger house. Or maybe, you know, just not burned his drawers. That’s so weird.
Third: why are you going commando at work, Chuck? We all acknowledge that undergarments can be a little uncomfortable, but this seems extreme. Also, you didn't have to tell us! Make something up!
This is all too much. Thank goodness it's Friday.
