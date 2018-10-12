Charles Barkley says he hasn’t worn underwear in a decade, and we have questions

Charles Barkley appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday night and talked with the host about golf, his job discussing basketball, and a few other odds and ends.

And then it just got odd.

Prompted by a pre-taped question from Shaquille O’Neal, Barkley told Fallon that he hasn’t worn underwear in a decade.

Incredibly, we are not joking.

You can watch the full clip below; the undergarment conversation commences at the 5:23 mark of the video:

Um, okay.

Let’s run that back:

O’Neal: Charles Barkley, a source close to me tells me you don’t wear underwear when you’re live on TV. How come you don’t wear drawers? Fallon: You don’t wear underwear? Barkley: Jimmy, about 10 years ago — *Fallon, Barkley, and the crowd all break into laughter* Barkley: About 10 years ago, I found underwear, or well in the South we call them drawers, I thought they were unnecessary for space in the house. I got all my drawers together and had a big ol’ bonfire. I’ve been 10 years without underwear and I feel good about it, Jimmy. Fallon: Oh my god, we’ve got to go to commercial.

Look, we’ve got three problems here.

First: in what world is Charles Barkley’s house too small to store his underwear? The guy made millions as a player and still makes millions today. That is the worst excuse of all time.

Second: a bonfire? Forget the fact that this might be a fake story: you should’ve donated that underwear, Chuck! Or maybe turned into a flag or a quilt. Or sold them on eBay to help buy a bigger house. Or maybe, you know, just not burned his drawers. That’s so weird.

Third: why are you going commando at work, Chuck? We all acknowledge that undergarments can be a little uncomfortable, but this seems extreme. Also, you didn't have to tell us! Make something up!

This is all too much. Thank goodness it's Friday.

