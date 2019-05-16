Charles Barkley relives his Karate Kid-style street fight, arrest after a Sixers game

Charles Barkley could probably tell stories of his time as a pro basketball player for hours on end, and I would have a hard time pulling away.

On Wednesday night, because TNT was broadcasting Game 1 of the Bucks-Raptors series live from Milwaukee, Barkley spent a portion of the evening re-living his most memorable Milwaukee moment: the time he got into a late-night street fight with three guys, broke one’s nose, and took a pretty stellar mugshot.

Sounds like Chuck, right? Here’s the story, in his words:

That sure is one way to spend a frigid night in Milwaukee. The low temperature on that December 1991 night in Wisconsin? A chilly 25 degrees. That broken nose probably stung in a big way.

Here’s an account from the incident, which took place back in December of 1991, courtesy of the Associated Press:

“According to police reports, Barkley and a female friend were leaving a downtown tavern when McCarthy called out to him, ‘Charles, I hear you're one of the baddest dudes in the NBA.’ Barkley told police McCarthy and three of McCarthy's companions then approached him and McCarthy raised his fist saying, ‘You're so tough on the court. Show me how tough you are.’ Barkley then punched McCarthy once in the face with his left fist, police said. Two bouncers from a nearby tavern intervened and took Barkley to his companion's car, and she drove him back to his downtown hotel, police said.”

Barkley was arrested for battery and released on $500 cash bond, according to the AP.

The Sixers lost to the Bucks, 110-97, that night. Barkley scored 10 points on 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds in 35 minutes of game time. Moses Malone, then on the Bucks, led Milwaukee with 28 points on 16 shots and grabbed 13 boards.

