More Culture:

July 12, 2021

Charlie Day found a stray cat and he's searching for its owner

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star took to Instagram to help the pet

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Celebrities
Charlie Day Stray Cat Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Charlie Day came across a lost cat in Los Angeles over the weekend.

There's nothing quite like the sound of Charlie Day's voice describing anything at all.

With "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" on hiatus throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Day's frantic state of normalcy has been sorely missed. The man was made to have his anxiety ratcheted up, and there hasn't really been a place or circumstance for him to let it out.

But over the weekend, Day seems to have crossed paths with a stray cat in Los Angeles. He put out two videos of the young fella, who was distinguished by his "complete set of testicles."

It's unclear whether Day has been able to reunite the cat with a possible owner. A few people claimed to own the cat, or to know someone who does, but Day smartly required pictures to prove ownership.

There's been no firm date set for the upcoming 15th season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but September or October are usually good bets for a premiere. The Gang has been pictured on set in recent months. Series co-creator Rob McElhenney will be in Chester later this month when his Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC, visits Subaru Park for a matchup with the Philadelphia Union that will be free for the public to attend.

As for Day, he recently switched agencies and is now represented by CAA. He and McElhenney worked with Megan Ganz to co-create the AppleTV series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet."

If Day posts any further updates about the cat, we'll include them below. For now, it's just nice to hear Day chirping about something.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Celebrities Philadelphia Cats Charlie Day It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Pets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies head into All-Star break with reason to believe they can snap playoff drought
Phillies-Cardinals-Rhys-Hoskins-Kate-Frese_041721-43.jpg

Sponsored

Direct Connect to transform SJ highways
Stock_Carroll - New Jersey State Highway Route 42

Prevention

Missed your second COVID-19 shot? With Delta variant spreading, Philly officials say better late than never
COVID Delta Second Dose

Investigations

Missing Atlantic City woman found dead in Great Egg Harbor Inlet
Mai Atlantic City

Music

Tariq Trotter chronicles childhood in Philly in Audible Original '7 Years'
Black Thought, Tariq Trotter Audible book

Entertainment

Mann Center to screen movies with scores performed live by orchestra
Movies at Mann Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved