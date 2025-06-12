Checking in on recent former Phillies: Old friends pitching well in new bullpens

The Phillies hope they are on the other side of a truly rough stretch that saw them lose 10 of 12 games — a 7-2 triumph over the contending Cubs on Wednesday could be the start of a better run.

But as the team struggled, it was natural to wonder whether the front office would have been better off making some different decisions during the offseason, notably if they were right to let some of their key contributors from the 95-win 2024 team walk.

As we do a few times each season, let's check in with some recent former Phillies to see how they've been faring in their new homes:

Kody Clemens, UTIL, Blue Jays

Clemens has moved north of the border to Canada and has six homers so far in 34 games with the Jays after not catching on with Philly to start 2025. He has a good walk rate up there as well, boasting a .340 on base percentage (despite a .236 batting average). The Phillies decided they wanted Weston Wilson's right-handed bat more for their last bench spot.

José Ruiz, RP, Braves

The Phillies cut ties with Ruiz and his 8.16 ERA last week, but he already found a new employer in Atlanta. His first outing with the Braves was a good one — he tossed one scoreless inning.

Jeff Hoffman, RP, Blue Jays

In the face of struggles from Jordan Romano, the former Toronto closer the Phillies essentially made a free agent swap with the Jays for, Hoffman has clearly been better this season — though neither reliever has been particularly reliable. Here's a look at their numbers side by side:

Romano Hoffman IP 24.1 30 ERA 7.40 5.70 K-BB 31-12 43-8 WHIP 1.644 1.100 Saves 8 17





Carlos Estévez, RP, Royals

Estévez, on the other hand, has been extremely reliable and looks like an All-Star in Kansas City. He has a 1.88 ERA and 19 saves — the most in the AL — over 28.2 innings pitched. The Phillies would kill for a bullpen arm half as good as him this season. Instead, the Phils will most assuredly be shopping for some pitchers to add in July.

Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Orioles

The Phillies cut bait on Domínguez prior to the trade deadline last season, flipping him for outfield help in Austin Hays (who also did not return to the Phillies this season). He's been fine, and would likely be a contributor on the Phillies lackluster bullpen this season were he still on the squad, with a 4.21 ERA in 27 games this season.

Gregory Soto, RP, Orioles

Soto was another trade deadline departure, with Philadelphia flipping him for a pair of minor leaguers last summer. Soto has been a little better than Domínguez, with a 3.80 ERA so far in Baltimore. He, too, could help the Phillies, who only have three relievers on the squad with ERA's under 4.00 right now.

Spender Turnbull, RP, Blue Jays

Turnbull is the third player from last season's Phillies squad playing with the Jays right now. Turnbull was a late spring signing and made his debut for the team Wednesday pitching two scoreless innings. The Phils did not show any reported interest when Turnbull was looking for a team as a free agent a few weeks ago.

Austin Hays, OF, Reds

Prior to being placed on the 10-day injured list two weeks ago, Hays — a Phillies acquisition last season — was red hot in Cincinnati, hitting .303 over his first 31 games. The right-handed outfielder also has six homers and 25 RBI, overall numbers that are better than anyone the Phillies have currently in their outfield.

Kolby Allard, SP, Guardians

Allard was called up from Triple-A by Cleveland and has been one of their best bullpen arms. Over 26 innings, the former Phillie has a 1.73 ERA mostly in relief, with one spot start mixed in. The Phillies used Allard mostly as a starter in 2024 with disappointing results.

Cristian Pache, OF, Diamondbacks (Triple-A)

Pache was a depth outfielder with speed who never broke through in Philly. He is struggling, hitting .228 for the Reno Aces.

Whit Merrifield, David Dahl, Free agents

This duo is currently unemployed.

