Phillies farm report: Top prospect Andrew Painter struggling but velocity, pitch count still encouraging

The Phillies have given no indication that their "July-ish" timetable for the major league call-up of top pitching prospect Andrew Painter has changed, but the right-hander has shown some vulnerability lately.

Painter on Tuesday night took his second loss in as many outings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, allowing six runs on eight hits in five innings against the Worcester Red Sox on 73 pitches while striking out just four. He was even charged with a balk. The six runs allowed were the most for him in his comeback season from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2023 and 2024.

After posting a 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a .215 opposing batting average in 21 combined May innings between Single-A Clearwater (one start) and Triple-A (four starts), Painter in June has allowed 10 runs in nine innings, with a 2.00 WHIP and opponents batting .350 against him. He’s also allowed two home runs in each of his past two starts, as his season ERA has climbed to 4.82 and season WHIP to 1.34 in 10 total starts.

This is Painter’s first career stint in Triple-A, and his loss against the Red Sox came in his second start against them after he had blanked them for three innings in his IronPigs debut on May 8. But more important for Painter than ERA and strikeouts are building up his arm strength. He’s thrown 158 pitches across his last two starts, and his four-seam fastball against Worcester on Tuesday – the pitch he threw (40) most, almost twice as much as his cutter (21) – topped out at 99 miles per hour while averaging 97.2, per Baseball Savant.

Overall, it’s a positive sign that Painter’s velocity remains high and he continues to showcase swing-and-miss stuff as his innings count soars. Painter has now tossed 37.1 innings since the start of the season.

Phils manager Rob Thomson said last week that Painter will continue throwing in Triple-A, get some rest during the All-Star break, and is “right at where we want” him to be, with the organization’s main objective of keeping him healthy.

It’s unclear how the Phillies will use him when they eventually promote him, but recent injuries and bullpen struggles have already prompted call-ups of farmhands Mick Abel, Otto Kemp and some relievers.

Let’s check in with some other Phillies prospects:

Aidan Miller, SS (No. 2)

After a breakout May for Double-A Reading in which he slashed .284/.364/.432 with 3 homers, 8 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, Miller has cooled off in June. In eight games this month, the 2023 first-rounder is slashing .193/.324/.323 with just one homer, although he enjoyed a three-RBI game against Harrisburg. Overall, the season numbers are decent – slashing .238/.338/.368 with 6 homers, 17 RBIs, and 22 swiped bags – but he’s especially struggling away from Reading. His .299/.382/.485 slash line at FirstEnergy Stadium is a major upgrade from his road slash line of .199/.295/.250.

Justin Crawford, OF (No. 3)

His power hasn’t developed yet, but the contact, speed and consistency are there for the 17th overall pick from 2022. He’s slashing .349/.416/.864 this season in 52 Triple-A games, with 23 stolen bags in 28 attempts despite just 1 homer. His 174 hits lead the International League. Feels like only a matter of time before he’s promoted as the Phillies continue to see underwhelming results from Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.

Eduardo Tait, C (No. 4)

The 18-year-old catcher’s days with Single-A Clearwater could be nearing an end, as he’s crushing Florida State League pitching. The Panamanian is tied for second in RBIs (36) and tied for second in home runs (9), one behind teammate Aroon Escobar. He's slashing .281/.344/.503 this season. A promotion to Double-A Reading should be coming for J.T. Realmuto’s heir apparent, especially if he keeps his bat hot.

Dante Nori, OF (No. 6)

It’s not been a great season for last year’s first-round pick, but perhaps he’s turning a corner after going 4-for-4 with five RBIs for Single-A Clearwater against Bradenton on Sunday – his second four-hit game since May 10. Overall, he’s slashing just .236/.321/.316 but has swiped 14 bases in 16 attempts.

Griffin Burkholder, OF (No. 7)

Last year’s second-round pick is slashing just .203/.309/.406 at Single-A Clearwater, and is currently on the injured list.

Gabe Rincones Jr., OF (No. 10)

Rincones has really struggled in June in Triple-A, batting just .207 in eight games with just two extra-base hits. Overall, the 24-year-old is slashing .211/.331/.372, although he’s hit 7 homers. That terrific spring he enjoyed hasn’t translated to the season.

Jean Cabrera, SP (No. 11)

After an OK May, the right-hander started off June with a four-hitter and seven strikeouts through six innings for Double-A Reading against Harrisburg, allowing just two runs. The 23-year-old Venezuelan lowered his season ERA to 3.90 and has 54 strikeouts in 57.2 innings. Opponents are batting just .200 against him. Continued success could land him in Lehigh Valley this summer.

Aroon Escobar, 3B (No. 13)

Things are looking good for the young slugger who leads the Florida State League in homers (9) to go along with 31 RBIs and a slash line of .315/.416/.508. He’s also showing good plate discipline, with just 40 strikeouts in 197 at-bats. Escobar could be punching his ticket to Double-A in the near future.

Carson Demartini, 3B (No. 15)

Holy homer binge! Through May 20, the 2024 fourth-round pick had just one dinger. He has since hit seven more, earning a June 10 promotion to Double-A Reading, where he had two hits, a walk and two stolen bags in his debut. He has an impressive June slash line of .379/.438/.759 with an astronomical 1.197 OPS.

