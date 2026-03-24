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March 24, 2026

Morris Arboretum is offering an evening cherry blossom stroll with sake tastings

The 21+ event on April 2 includes a self-guided walk through cherry blossoms and sake tastings beneath the trees.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outddoors Cherry Blossoms
Okame-flowering-cherry_MArmstrong (5).jpg Provided Courtesy/Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Cherry blossom trees in bloom at Morris Arboretum & Gardens during spring.

Spring’s cherry blossoms are reason enough to visit the Morris Arboretum & Gardens. This event gives people a quieter way to see them, with a drink included.

Morris Arboretum is offering an evening cherry blossom stroll that ends with sake tastings. The “Sake and Sakura Sip and Stroll” takes place Thursday, April 2, at 5 p.m.

Attendees will follow a self-guided route through the arboretum’s cherry tree collection, with information on different species and what makes them distinct. The walk leads to a tasting station set up beneath one of the trees, where participants can sample several types of sake.

The event is 21+ only. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members, and advance registration is required.

Sake and Sakura Sip and Stroll

Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m.
Morris Arboretum & Gardens
100 E Northwestern Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Tickets: $35-$40

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Outddoors Cherry Blossoms Sake Morris Arboretum

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