Morris Arboretum is offering an evening cherry blossom stroll with sake tastings

Spring’s cherry blossoms are reason enough to visit the Morris Arboretum & Gardens. This event gives people a quieter way to see them, with a drink included.

Morris Arboretum is offering an evening cherry blossom stroll that ends with sake tastings. The “Sake and Sakura Sip and Stroll” takes place Thursday, April 2, at 5 p.m.

Attendees will follow a self-guided route through the arboretum’s cherry tree collection, with information on different species and what makes them distinct. The walk leads to a tasting station set up beneath one of the trees, where participants can sample several types of sake.

The event is 21+ only. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members, and advance registration is required.

Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens

100 E Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Tickets: $35-$40

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