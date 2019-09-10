More News:

September 10, 2019

Cherry Hill poised to pass ordinance restricting Airbnb rentals because of problems at Muhammad Ali mansion

Township council says the popular rental on Winding Drive formerly owned by the heavyweight champion violates zoning laws

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Rentals Ordinances
Cherry Hill airbnb Ali Contributed image/Airbnb

Cherry Hill Township Council introduced an ordinance Monday that would restrict of short-term rentals properties – like those done through Airbnb – to 30-day minimum stays. Officials said the move is partly in response to problems at the former Muhammed Ali mansion, which has become a popular Airbnb rental.

Cherry Hill Township Council is moving forward with an ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals, like those booked through Airbnb, to 30-day minimum stays. Violating the proposed law would be punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 a day and as many as 90 days in jail.

The council said in a press release that it had received complaints from residents across Cherry Hill about problems from short-term rentals, like excessive noise, traffic and parking congestion, vandalism, and overcrowding.

The popular Muhammad Ali rental has become the centerpiece for this fight. The Tuscan-style mansion at 1121 Winding Drive in a secluded neighborhood on Cherry Hill's east side recently was named a top rental among the Philadelphia-area properties listed on Airbnb. Originally built in 1965 on a 1.5-acre wooded lot, Ali lived there from 1971-74, a period that included the legendary Rumble in The Jungle in Zaire, when Ali recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship with a knockout of George Foreman.

The Ali house currently is listed at $1,000 per night; it can accommodate up to 12 people, though it seems to be used more as a place to host events and parties.

Cherry Hill officials said short-term commercial usages like that violate the township's zoning laws. But it is not the only short-term rental about which residents have complained. 

"This ordinance is designed to safeguard the peace, safety, and general welfare of our residents and neighborhoods," Cherry Hill Mayor Chuck Cahn said about the proposed ordinance.  

Cherry Hill's action comes days after a similar ordinance introduced in March was finalized by the Collingswood Township Council.  Some residents were not thrilled when the ordinance was announced earlier this year. 

Collingswood's ordinance caps short-term rentals at 30 days per year and renters cannot stay for more than 14 consecutive days. The owners of properties listed on Airbnb or other rental uses also must carry liability insurance of at least $500,000. 

Cherry Hill's ordinance will be considered for adoption at a second reading on Sept. 23. If it passes, the ordinance will go into effect on Nov. 1. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Rentals Ordinances New Jersey Collingswood Camden County Cherry Hill

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved