More Health:

October 06, 2022

Half of childhood blindness cases are preventable, researchers say

The most common causes are retinopathy of prematurity, nystagmus and cataracts. Each of those conditions are treatable

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Blindness
Childhood blindness Bady Abbas/Unsplash

The leading causes of childhood blindness are retinopathy of prematurity, nystagmus and cataracts, research show. All three conditions are mostly preventable and treatable.

More than 500,000 U.S. children are blind or have serious difficulties seeing even when wearing glasses, research has shown. Yet, about 52% of childhood blindness cases could have been prevented, a new study suggests. 

Nearly one-third of childhood blindness cases are caused by retinopathy of prematurity – abnormal blood vessel growth in the light-sensitive part of the eyes of premature infants, the study found. Nystagmus, a condition in which the eyes move rapidly and uncontrollably, is responsible for 8% of cases. And cataracts cause another 7% of cases. 

All of these conditions are mostly treatable or preventable.

"There are two things that are actionable here," said Dr. Scott Lambert, an ophthalmology professor at Stanford University. "Retinopathy of prematurity is still a serious problem in this country, and it needs to be addressed at every nursery to ensure these babies are getting proper treatment. Second is that even though cataracts are treatable, delays in treatment have caused children to lose vision needlessly."

The researchers said their findings highlight the need to better address preventable vision loss in children. 

All babies born at 28 weeks or earlier, who weigh less than 3 pounds, 6 ounces at birth, need to be examined by an eye doctor to determine their risk of retinopathy of prematurity, the Cleveland Clinic says. The condition often will resolve on its own, but more severe cases will require surgery. 

Cataracts – the clouding of the eye's lens – can happen at any age, even at birth or in childhood, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology Most children require surgery to remove cataracts and continuous treatment to repair damaged connections between the eyes and brain. Children usually need glasses, intraocular lens implants or contact lenses. 

Glasses and contact lenses can help people with nystagmus, though they will not cure the condition. But clearer vision can help slow eye movements. In rare cases, surgery can reposition eye muscles that move the eyes, allowing people to keep their heads in positions that limit eye movement. 

Other common causes of childhood blindness include vitamin A deficiency, measles, congenital cataract, pink eye as a newborn and eye injuries

Almost 3% of U.S. children are blind or visually impaired, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the study, researchers examined an ophthalmology registry that includes data on all children whose vision was 20/200 or worse in their better-seeing eyes after being corrected with glasses. In almost half of the cases, damage to the retina led to blindness. In about 12% of cases, vision loss was due to damage to the optic nerve. In another 10%, the damage occurred in the lens. 

The study was designed to explore the reasons for treatment delay, but Lambert said inequities in care may play a part. Social determinants of health – factors that include where people are born, education levels and economic stability – are all clear drivers of health inequities, the CDC says.

Previous studies have suggested the leading causes of childhood blindness are related to developmental disabilities associated with cortical visual impairment and optic nerve hypoplasia, as well as retinopathy of prematurity. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Blindness Philadelphia Vision Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA aims to make bus system more reliable with proposed network overhaul plan
SEPTA bus revolution draft routes

Women's Health

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Children's Health

Tylenol use during pregnancy may contribute to sleep, memory problems in preschoolers
Tylenol Pregnancy Penn State

Eagles

Eagles at Cardinals: Five matchups to watch
100522KylerMurray

Food & Drink

Amada, Chef Jose Garces' Spanish tapas restaurant, to open new outpost in Radnor
Amada Radnor Jose Garces

Holiday

Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden
100222-stranger-things-uptown-beer-garden-popup.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved