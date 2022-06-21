More News:

June 21, 2022

Chinatown apartment fire causes evacuations and morning traffic delays

The fire was put out by 6:15 a.m. after the roof of the building partially collapsed at 4:15 a.m.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Fire
Chinatown Fire Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management/Twitter

A fire began in a building near 10th and Race streets in Chinatown around 2 a.m. and was under control by 6:15 a.m.

More than a dozen fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Chinatown early Tuesday morning as smoke billowed into the streets.

The fire began around 2 a.m. in a building near 10th and Race streets and was under control by 6:15 a.m., CBS3 reports

The building was evacuated minutes after the blaze began. Fire fighters were able to respond quickly, since there's a station about a block away.

There was so much smoke at one point that it was difficult to see down the street.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was sent to the hospital. It's unclear how many people have been displaced, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army were on the scene to provide assistance.

The roof of the building partially fell in at about 4:15 a.m. First responders still had a safety zone in place around 6 a.m. in case the rest of the building collapses, FOX29 reports

"Please avoid (the) area as apparatus and personnel have streets closed," the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 6 a.m. "Be aware of residual traffic delays on surrounding streets."

The northbound and westbound lanes of Race Street are closed between Vine and Arch Streets. Drivers can use Broad Street as an alternate route.

The building had a market on the bottom floor and apartments on the upper levels, 6ABC reports.

A cause for the fire has not been identified at this time.

The blaze came as the fire department was mourning the loss of Sean Williamson, 51, a 27-year veteran of the force, died in a building collapse which followed a blaze in Fairhill on Saturday. His funeral will happen on Monday.

This article was edited after it was initially published.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Fire Chinatown Collapse CenterCity Traffic Philadelphia Fire Department Evacuation

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wildfire burns at Wharton State Forest in South Jersey, leading to evacuations
Wharton State Forest fire

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Men's Health

Fatherhood offers many health benefits and can serve as motivation to adopt new habits
Fatherhood health benefits

phillies

Phillies need a bonafide, reliable closer — where can they get one?
Phillies-Seranthony-Dominguez_062022_USAT

Food & Drink

Kevin Hart to open plant-based fast-food restaurant Hart House
Kevin Hart restaurant

Performances

Mann Center to screen popular movies with live orchestral film score performances
Mann Center Star Wars

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved