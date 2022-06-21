Chinatown apartment fire causes evacuations and morning traffic delays

More than a dozen fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Chinatown early Tuesday morning as smoke billowed into the streets.

The fire began around 2 a.m. in a building near 10th and Race streets and was under control by 6:15 a.m., CBS3 reports.

The building was evacuated minutes after the blaze began. Fire fighters were able to respond quickly, since there's a station about a block away.



There was so much smoke at one point that it was difficult to see down the street.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was sent to the hospital. It's unclear how many people have been displaced, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army were on the scene to provide assistance.

The roof of the building partially fell in at about 4:15 a.m. First responders still had a safety zone in place around 6 a.m. in case the rest of the building collapses, FOX29 reports.

"Please avoid (the) area as apparatus and personnel have streets closed," the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted around 6 a.m. "Be aware of residual traffic delays on surrounding streets."

The northbound and westbound lanes of Race Street are closed between Vine and Arch Streets. Drivers can use Broad Street as an alternate route.

The building had a market on the bottom floor and apartments on the upper levels, 6ABC reports.

A cause for the fire has not been identified at this time.

The blaze came as the fire department was mourning the loss of Sean Williamson, 51, a 27-year veteran of the force, died in a building collapse which followed a blaze in Fairhill on Saturday. His funeral will happen on Monday.

This article was edited after it was initially published.