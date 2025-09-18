City Council condemns President Trump over plans to alter the slavery exhibit at Independence Park

City Council took a firm stance Thursday against the Trump administration's expected changes to an exhibit on slavery at Independence National Historical Park.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd) introduced a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's "efforts to whitewash, suppress and rewrite American history," by removing mentions of slavery from national parks and monuments.

In May, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum ordered a review of public displays that "disparages Americans past or living," including the exhibit titled "The President's House: Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation" in Philadelphia. The New York Times reported this week that "officials plan to substantially alter" the exhibit, which memorializes nine people enslaved by George Washington.

The City Council resolution does not take any firm action against the efforts to remove or cover the exhibit, however it does signal local opposition. The possible alterations comes at a particularly pivotal time, as the city expects an influx of tourist to its historical sites next year for celebrations of America's 250th anniversary.

"The purpose of the resolution was to make sure that we're bringing attention to a very, very unjust situation," Johnson said. "We know that George Washington had slaves, it's a part of American history. When we celebrate the 250th celebration of America, that should be part of the record as well. Donald Trump's approach to whitewash American history shouldn't be tolerated and will not be tolerated."

The resolution will be voted on by the full body during the City Council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The President's House Site includes stories from nine enslaved people who worked at the Philadelphia home where George Washington and John Adams lived during their presidencies. They were brought to the city, which was the nation's capital at the time, by Washington from his home in Mount Vernon, Virginia. A wall of the exhibit is carved with their names, and the display notes the contradictory nature of the Founding Fathers advocating for freedom despite enslaving people.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that staff have been told information at the President's House Site doesn't comply with Trump's new policies. However, no formal changes have been announced. As of Thursday afternoon, the exhibit remains unchanged.

Michaela Althouse/for PhillyVoice A visitor of the President's House Site at Independence National Historical Park reads a plaque about slavery on Thursday afternoon.

The exhibit opened in 2010 after more than a decade of activism calling for the inclusion of slavery at the historic sites in Old City. It was built as a collaboration between the city and the National Park Service.

Should the display be removed, tourism agency Visit Philadelphia said it would find a new, privately owned space to display the exhibit in a public manner, the Inquirer reported earlier this week. If that's not possible, Visit Philly President and CEO Angela Val said that they would work with a historian to establish a new display with the information from the exhibit.

"We want people to see the real history that represents our country, and so in the event that we do have to move the exhibit, we'll make decisions on what that will look like in terms of making sure people still learn about their history," Johnson said. "But the goal right now with the fight is that it doesn't happen in the first place."

A resolution from Councilmember Rue Landau (D-At-Large) was also adopted Thursday condemning Trump's budget, which cut access to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for a number of residents. Another resolution was introduced by Councilmember Kendra Brooks (Working Families Party-At-Large) condemning the administration's deployment of the National Guard to U.S. cities.

Johnson said this legislative trend against the actions of the Trump administration will likely continue throughout his time in office.