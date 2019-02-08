More Health:

February 08, 2019

This cold-fighting food has nothing to do with vitamin C

What could it be?

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Flu Season
02082019_yogurt_unsplash Photo by Peter Hershey/on Unsplash

Most yogurt is rich in probiotics and good for the gut.

If you’re one of the lucky ones yet to catch a cold or the flu this season, you probably want to do your darndest to keep that good luck rolling. Even if you’ve been sick, there’s a good chance you don’t want to relive that nightmare all over again.

So, maybe you’ve been chugging orange juice, or chowing down on antioxidant-rich foods to fend off the sickness that feels like a looming dark cloud over your head, but there’s a more effective weapon against getting sick: probiotic-rich yogurt.

“I’m not knocking apples, but if you want to eat one thing daily to keep the doctor away and fight off colds and flu this season, I recommend either eating a probiotic-rich yogurt or taking a probiotic supplement,” says Dr. Steven Bowers for Men’s Health.

RELATED READ: Are these popular diets (keto, paleo, etc.) keeping your gut healthy?

If you’re a religious kombucha drinker, then you’re probably well aware of probiotics and what they do, but if not, here’s the scoop: 

probiotics are the live bacteria and yeasts called "the good" microorganisms because they benefit the body, specifically the digestive system by reducing the “bad” bacteria in your gut, which can cause inflammation, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Aside from balancing gut bacteria, probiotics have been lauded in research studies for treating numerous ailments from skin infections to mental illness and, of course, boosting the immune system, Cleveland Clinic explains.

The live bacteria of probiotics seem to interact with the microbes in our intestines. These 100 trillion microbes produce vitamins, such as B6, B12, and K, which help fight bad bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella, and help keep the bowels moving, Men's Health explains. Probiotics may also bolster the barrier function of the intestines, helping to keep viruses and bacteria from getting through.

Before you run out and buy any old name-brand yogurt, keep in mind that they’re not all equally as immunity-boosting. The first thing you want to see when selecting a yogurt to fend off colds is "live and active cultures" somewhere on the packaging. You’ll also want to opt for a yogurt that lists the bacteria lactobacillus acidophilus (l. acidophilus) and/or Bifidobacterium (B. bifidum) on the ingredients label, which are the most potent bacteria, Men’s Health explains.


Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Flu Season United States Yogurt Immune System Gut Health Probiotics

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Grading the Eagles' selection of Andre Dillard
042619AndreDillard

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Eagles

20 players who make sense for the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft
030319AJBrown

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved