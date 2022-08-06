More News:

August 06, 2022

Comcast requires office workers to return to Center City three days a week starting in September

About 8,000 employees will be required to come in for the first time in more than two years. The company has 17,000 workers across the Philadelphia region

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Comcast
Comcast Office Provided images/Comcast

For the first time in more than two years, Comcast's office employees will be required to return to the company's two Center City skyscrapers three days a week.

Comcast, one of Philadelphia's largest employers, is bringing its remote workers back into the office next month.

Starting Sept. 12, all Comcast employees in the U.S. will be required to come in at least three days a week, Technical.ly reported.

That means about 8,000 workers will be returning to Comcast's two Center City skyscrapers. The company has about 17,000 employees across the Philadelphia region.

Many of these workers have been working completely remote for almost two-and-a-half years now.

Those who have been hired since the pandemic began in March 2020 have likely never spent a significant amount of time in the office. This has made it a challenge to train many of them, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said in a memo to his employees obtained by Technical.ly.

“It is clear that in-person interaction and collaboration is core to our company and culture,” he said. "Innovation thrives when teammates are together to spontaneously consider and debate ideas. Our ability to listen and take action on key initiatives is enhanced."

The company is requesting that employees come in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will have the option to work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, the Inquirer reported.

Although there's no requirement that employees get vaccinated, the memo does encourage them to work remotely if they feel ill.

Word that the return to the office was coming first came in February. Comcast considered bringing workers back last summer, but the delta variant scuttled these plans.

This is expected to be a boon for restaurants and retail businesses in Center City, some of which are struggling now that so many former commuters are now working remotely.

Last month, the Center City District reported that the number of office workers in Center City on a daily basis was only about half of what it was before the pandemic.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Comcast Center City Offices Cable Television Center City District COVID-19 Internet Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

New Jersey fisherman catches 7-foot-long sand tiger shark at Sea Isle City beach
Sand Tiger Shark SI

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Health News

U.S. declares public health emergency over monkeypox as virus spreads
Monkeypox National Emergency

Fantasy football

Fantasy football: Ranking all 32 defenses (and special teams) ahead of 2022
Darius-Slay-Eagles-training-camp_072722_176.jpg

Food & Drink

Klondike's Choco Taco, mourned after sudden discontinuation, may return 'in the coming years'
Choco Taco Klondike Philly

Family-Friendly

Clay Fest to return for 7th year with free crafts, pottery workshops and artist demonstrations
Clay Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved