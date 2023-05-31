Philly small business owners can apply for $5,000 grants from Comcast

May 31, 2023
Small business owners in Philadelphia can apply to receive $5,000 and services to help their companies grow through a Comcast program aimed at fostering small business development.
The 100 recipients of the Comcast RISE grants each also will receive a 30-second television commercial, expert consultations and a technology makeover that includes new computer equipment and internet, voice and cybersecurity services for a year.
Comcast is accepting applications from June 1 through June 30. To be eligible, businesses must have been operational for at least three years and employ 100 or fewer workers. They also must be independently owned and operated.
Selected businesses will be notified in August; they will begin receiving their grants in September.
The Comcast RISE program began in 2020 as a way to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, its mission has evolved to spur economic growth among small businesses and their communities.
The grants previously only were awarded to minority and women small business owners, but the program has since expanded to include all small businesses. After the grants are awarded this year, small businesses in Philadelphia will have received more than $2 million through the program.
For more information or to apply, visit the Comcast RISE website.