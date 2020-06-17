More Events:

June 17, 2020

COOK offering series of virtual classes with proceeds benefiting social causes

Chefs from Laurel, Poi Dog and Jezabel's are donating their time

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fundraising Food & Drink
COOK has organized a series of virtual classes from Monday, June 29 to Friday, July, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Cooking for the Culture and Black Lives Matter Philly. Philadelphia chefs and veteran COOK instructors will lead the online cooking classes.

COOK, a demonstration kitchen in Rittenhouse that hosts cooking classes, has organized a special series of virtual classes with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Cooking for the Culture and Black Lives Matter Philly.

The virtual classes will take place through Zoom at 6 p.m. each night from Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3. Nick Elmi of Laurel, ITV and Royal Boucherie, Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca of Poi Dog, and Jezabel Careaga of Jezabel's are some of the chefs donating their time in order to raise funds.

Those interested will be able to enroll online starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The price is $100 or more for each virtual class. Grocery lists and recipes will be sent prior to the event.

Below is the lineup of classes, and more information can be found on COOK's website.

• Monday, June 29 – Lobster The Laurel Way with Nick Elmi
• Tuesday, June 30 – Mom’s Fried Chicken Dinner with Malik Ali
• Wednesday, July 1 – A Night In Hawaii with Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca
• Thursday, July 2 – Empanadas and Chimichurri 101 with Jezabel Careaga
• Friday, July 3 – Chicken and Rice Made Nice with Jason Moss

If you're unfamiliar with Cooking for the Culture, it's a dinner series started by chefs Elijah Milligan and Kurt Evans that highlights black culinary professionals in Philly. Currently, the community organization is hosting Everybody Eats events, where food and essentials are given out in different neighborhoods to those in need.

The next one will be on Friday and it partially will be a Juneteenth celebration as well.

