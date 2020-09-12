Prepare for Center City Restaurant Week by streaming cooking shows starring Philadelphia chefs

September 12, 2020
Center City Restaurant Week begins Sunday and will celebrate some of the best cooking that Philly has to offer, even mid-pandemic.
Before going out to support the city's restaurant industry, we've put together a list of cooking shows and restaurant-related content featuring Philadelphia restaurants and chefs, that you can stream to work up an appetite. More than 60 local restaurants are participating in Center Restaurant Week, taking place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 25.
For example, there's Netflix's episode of "Chef's Table" featuring Chef Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa. Amazon Prime has an episode of the food-and-travel show "No Passport Required" featuring several Philadelphia restaurants and some of their chefs. And on Hulu, watch Food Network shows "Chopped," "The Great Food Truck Race" and "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where member of the Philadelphia culinary scene have been in the spotlight.
"Chopped" holds the unofficial record for most Philadelphia chef appearances. Check it out along with these other shows featuring members of the Philadelphia restaurant scene.
NETFLIX:
AMAZON PRIME:
Season 2, Episode 4: Marcus Samuelson visits Philadelphia's Palizzi Social Club, Ralph's, Di Bruno Bros., Le Virtù, Tre Scalini, Termini, Paradiso, and more
HULU:
Season 2, Episode 3: Bourdain visits The Pen and Pencil Club, Zahav,
Paesano's Philly Style, Di Bruno Bros, Pho 75, Stateside, Han Dynasty, Chef Ken's Cafe, Dirty Frank's, and Amis Trattoria
Season 11, Episode 1: Memphis Taproom
Season 11, Episode 4: Honey's Sit 'N Eat
Season 17, Episode 2: Sidecar Bar and Grille
Season 17, Episode 4: South Philadelphia Tap Room
Season 17, Episode 6: Percy Street Barbecue
Season 17, Episode 7: Standard Tap
Season 17, Episode 10: Geechee Girl Rice Cafe
Season 23, Episode 7: The Dining Car & Market
Season 4: Philly's Finest Sambonis food truck
Season 8: The Breakfast Club and Papi Chulo's Empanadas food trucks
Season 12: Crystal's Comfort Food food truck
Season 11, Episode 3: Brothers Patrick Feury of Nectar restaurant in Berwyn, Pa. and Terence Feury, formerly of Tavro 13 in Swedesboro, N.J. and Fork in Philadelphia, Pa.
Season 4, Episode 4: Italian Village in Milmont Park, Pa.
Season 2, Episode 8: Host Adam Richman attempts the 5-pound "ultimate cheesesteak" challenge at Tony Luke's
Season 5, Episode 1: Host Casey Webb and two partners attempt the "classic whale" challenge of a 13-pound bagel sandwich with salmon, whitefish, cream cheese, tomatoes and onions
Season 3, Episode 2: Peter Karapanagiotis of Privé Mediterranean Restaurant
Season 4, Episode 1: Eric Paraskevas of Terra Restaurant and Mackenzie Hilton of Mercato Restaurant, Time, other Vintage Syndicate restaurant group establishments
Season 5, Episode 4: Mackenzie Hilton (again)
Season 7, Episode 1: Crystal Fox of Sisters Night Club
Season 7, Episode 4:Judson Branch of Marriott Downtown Philadelphia
Season 7, Episode 8: Olivier Desaintmartin of Caribou Café
Season 8, Episode 6: Christopher Thames, Caterer, of Distinctive Fare Catering
Season 9, Episode 7: Gina Rodriguez of Kokopelli Restaurant and Tequila Bar
Season 13, Episode 5: Linda Miles, chef for Chapel Manor Senior Health Care Center/Philabundance and Keith Lucas of Manna
Season 15, Episode 12: Rich Landau of Vedge
Season 19, Episode 9: Melissa Torre of Cookie Confidential and Georgeann Leaming of Suppa
Season 20, Episode 4: Georgeann Leaming of Suppa
Season 20, Episode 5: Lindsay McClain of Jamonera
Season 20, Episode 9: Tia McDonald of the Vetri Foundation for Children
Season 20, Episode 12: Liz Sempervive of Jamonera
Season 27, Episode 6: Nick Lisotto of Vetri, Osteria
Season 28, Episode 6: Sylva Senat of The Pyramid Club, Maison 208, Buddakan
Season 31, Episode 10: Derek Boaz of Urban Farmer Philadelphia
Season 35, Episode 15: Diana Sabater of Toasted Walnut Bar and Kitchen
Season 38, Episode 9: Diana Sabater (again)
Season 39, Episode 1: Paula Alencar of Jamonera, the Fitler Club
Season 39, Episode 10: Aziza Young of St. Benjamin's Brewing Co.
Season 39, Episode 12: Jamie Landers, Chef and Owner and Gregory Headen of Le Bec-Fin, the Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia
Season 39, Episode 13: Mike Joyce of the Striped Bass, Root, Barbuzzo,
Season 40, Episode 5: Chris Paulikas of Morimoto, CoZara, Azie
Season 40, Episode 15: Britni Nelson of MilkBoy
Season 41, Episode 8: Ross Scofield of The Farmacy
Season 41, Episode 10: Yasi Sapp of Jet Wine Bar
Season 41, Episode 12: Doreen DeMarco of American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing
Season 42, Episode 3: Nick Cassidy of The Pyramid Club
Season 42, Episode 6: Alex Garfinkel of Le Bec Fin, Lacroix, Balboa Catering
Season 43, Episode 4: Kristol Bryant of Sonesta Hotel and Art Bar
Season 43, Episode 8: Aurora Wold of Aurora Grace Chocolates
Season 45, Episode: Caroline Hough of Porta
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.