More News:

October 10, 2019

Former corrections officer smuggled fentanyl, marijuana into New Jersey prison in exchange for bribes

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Drugs
Carroll - Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Police are looking for a woman who stole $650 from a day care in Philadelphia.

A former New Jersey corrections officer admitted to bringing drugs to a state prison inmate whose girlfriend had been paying the officer on the outside. 

Roberto Reyes-Jackson, 30, of Irvington, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit official misconduct, the state attorney general’s office said in a statement.

MORE NEWS: To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania

Reyes-Jackson had been officer at Northern State Prison in Newark when he smuggled wax folds of powder laced with fentanyl and a small bag of marijuana to inmate Aaron Copeland, 31, of Newark, between September and December 2016.

Copeland's girlfriend was paying Reyes-Jackson several hundred dollars in bribes, in exchange for the drugs. Copeland, in turn, then distributed the drugs to other inmates, who paid him by having friends or relatives outside the prison wire money back to his girlfriend, according to the attorney general's office.

The state will recommend Reyes-Jackson be sentenced to four years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for February 2020. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Drugs Newark New Jersey Prisons Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Family-Friendly

Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with fall foods, carnival games
Congress Hall in Cape May throwing party on the lawn with carnival games

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved