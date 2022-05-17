More Health:

May 17, 2022

Children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 booster dose, FDA says

The shot greatly increases omicron-specific antibodies, data shows

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
COVID booster children Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network

Children ages 5-11 have been eligible for COVID-19 shots since November, but only 29% have received two doses. Now, they are eligible for a booster dose, too. Above, Pablo Peralta, 5 years old, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at the El Paso Children's Hospital.

Children ages 5-11 who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series at least five months ago are now eligible to receive Pfizer's booster shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization Tuesday. In April, Pfizer and BioNTech had submitted data showing their shot increased omicron-specific antibodies by 36 times in this age group. 

No major safety concerns were reported with the booster dose. The most common side effects were pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, as well as fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, and chills and fever.

Previous studies from the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found concerning drops in the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine during the omicron surge last fall.

The effectiveness of the original two-dose series fell from 68% to about 12% among children ages 5-11 when the omicron became the dominant variant in the United States, the New York study found. That reduction was much more drastic than the one seen in children ages 12-17. Still, the two doses continued to protect against severe illness and hospitalization.

In the CDC study, the vaccine reduced the risk of omicron infection by 31% among those 5 to 11, compared with a 59% reduction in risk among those 12-15.

"While it has largely been the case that COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said

Now, anyone age 5 or older is eligible for at least one booster dose. People who are 50 and older and people 12 and older who are immunocompromised are eligible for two booster doses.

According to the New York Times, many parents remain reluctant to have their young children vaccinated at all. Children ages 5-11 have been eligible for COVID-19 shots since November, but only 29% have received two doses and another 6% have received one.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Moderna has requested FDA authorization for a second COVID-19 booster shot for everyone 18 and older; a decision is still pending.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Pfizer Children's Health Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Purchased - Rx in medicine cabinet

Do you have unused medications? Here's what you need to know

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

OurBus adds routes connecting Philly, King of Prussia to the Jersey Shore
05 17 2022 OurBus Jersey Shore.JPG

Activities

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Children's Health

New SIDS research offers intriguing finding, but it's not a breakthrough, scientists stress
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Flyers

Flyers' salary cap: Off the books, on the hook
Flyers-Canucks-Ivan-Provorov-3-Kate-Frese_101521-93.jpg

Music

Black Thought, Danger Mouse release lead single 'No Gold Teeth' from upcoming collaboration
Black Thought Collaborative Album

Food & Drink

Assembly Rooftop Lounge to host tropical pop-up with new cocktails, seafood menu
The Grove at Assembly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved