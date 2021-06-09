More Health:

June 09, 2021

Acute COVID-19 cases can lead to diabetes, studies show

The coronavirus targets insulin-producing cells, which causes blood sugar to rise

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Diabetes
Diabetes COVID-19 PhotoMIX Ltd./Pexels.com

A recent study involving 3,700 people found 14.4% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients developed diabetes, though a distinction between type 1 and type 2 was not made.

Two recent studies supported by the National Institute of Health offer new insights into the connection between COVID-19 and diabetes. 

The research teams from Stanford and Cornell universities found that the coronavirus can impact the body's insulin-producing cells, which can raise blood glucose levels — a hallmark of diabetes.

The pancreas makes insulin, which helps sugar get into the body's cells to be used as energy. But with type 1 diabetes, the body doesn't make any insulin and the glucose stays in the blood, causing health problems. With type 2 diabetes, the body makes some — but not enough — insulin. 

One of the studies, published by the Journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, found that 14.4% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients developed diabetes, though a distinction between type 1 and type 2 was not made. The study involved more than 3,700 people.

Previous data has shown people are more likely to develop type 1 diabetes after an acute illness, like the flu or gastroenteritis, because they cause the body's immune system to increase its number of antibodies.

This immune system response leads to a sudden loss of insulin-producing cells, causing blood glucose to rise, according to Ohio State University.

Earlier lab research also pointed toward COVID-19 infecting beta cells, causing them to replicate and create excess insulin. These cells also have the protein that the virus binds to in order to spread through the body.

The studies confirmed that the virus infected pancreatic insulin-producing cells.

Pancreatic tissue was also impacted by COVID-19, researchers found. The tissue containing beta cells, called islets, was changed by the virus, ultimately producing less insulin.

"The consequences of this transdifferentiation of beta cells aren’t yet clear, but would be predicted to worsen insulin deficiency and raise blood glucose levels," according to the study.

Researchers said more work needs to be done to figure out how and why the virus gets to the pancreas.

"Above all, this work provides yet another reminder of the importance of protecting yourself, your family members and your community from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already — and encouraging your loved ones to do the same," the study read.

Other health complications, like pneumonia and blood clots, also have been prompted by acute COVID-19 illnesses.

Warning signs for diabetes:

• Frequent urination
• Increased thirst with blurry vision
• Inability to gain weight lost during illness
• Slow wound healing
• Fatigue 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Diabetes Philadelphia Exercise COVID-19 Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 2 win over Atlanta Hawks
Ben-Simmons-Trae-Young_060821_usat

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Education

Temple appoints first Black president in university history
Stock_Carroll - Temple University Baptist Temple

Music

Bruce Springsteen to revive his Broadway show this summer
Springsteen on Broadway

Eagles

What they're saying: Cox's control over Eagles, Howie's successful 2018 draft and Gannon's scheme
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Fletcher_Cox_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Build your own spritz cocktail at Royal Boucherie in Old City
Spritz bar Royal Boucherie

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved