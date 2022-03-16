More Health:

March 16, 2022

Pfizer asks the FDA to authorize a second COVID-19 booster for seniors

An expert advisory committee reportedly will meet next month to determine whether additional doses are necessary

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Pfizer COVID-19 booster Sara C. Tobias/The Advocate

Pfizer says a second COVID-19 booster is necessary because immunity provided by its initial booster shot wanes 3-6 months later. It has requested the FDA authorize a second booster for seniors ages 65 and older.

Pfizer has requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults ages 65 and older, saying protection provided by the first booster shot wanes after several months. 

"Emerging evidence, including data from Kaiser Permanente Southern California, suggests that effectiveness against both symptomatic COVID-19 and severe disease caused by omicron wanes 3 to 6 months after receipt of an initial booster (third) dose," the company said. "Thus, additional booster doses may be needed to ensure individuals remain adequately protected."

This data was not included in Pfizer's submission to the FDA. The request was based on data from two studies conducted in Israel, where a second booster program began in late December. At first, Israel only offered the boosters to health care workers, but eligibility was expanded to include people ages 60 and older and other vulnerable groups. 

The first study found people were less likely to become infected or develop severe illness after a second booster of Pfizer's vaccine. The study included 1.1 million people, but was conducted shortly after Israel began administering additional boosters, so data was limited. 

A second study of Israeli health care workers found that fourth shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines increased antibody levels, but they did not seem very effective at preventing infections. 

Despite this, Pfizer said "both data sets showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness."

Neither study has been peer reviewed yet. 

According to The New York Times, the FDA's advisory committee will most likely meet next month to discuss whether second booster shots are needed. 

Some U.S. residents who are immunocompromised already can receive second booster shots. 

A single booster dose is available to people who has completed their initial vaccine series. People who initially received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should wait at least five months before receiving a booster. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only need to wait two months. 

Earlier this week, Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said the company is working on a new vaccine that can target all variants of the coronavirus. The goal is to create a vaccine that can offer protection for at least a year.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia FDA Pfizer Coronavirus COVID-19 Seniors

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

What your heart could be telling you
Purchased - Woman drinking wine at her desk

Early signs of liver damage from drinking too much alcohol

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

Brooklyn Bowl's March music lineup
Brooklyn Bowl -

Business

Wawa is poised to expand to its seventh state in 2024
Wawa North Carolina

Adult Health

A new approach to severe asthma could reduce racial health disparities, researchers say
Asthma racial disparities

Food & Drink

Bluebird Distilling to open coffee and cocktail bar in Ardmore
Coffee Cocktail

Food & Drink

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring
Rita's free water ice 2022

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved