More Health:

March 15, 2022

Exposure to moderate light during sleep can impact your health, study finds

Using warm tones instead of blue or white in the bedroom could help keep the body from entering an alert state, experts say

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Sleep
Sleep Light Exposure Lux Graves/Unsplash

Even one night of moderate light during sleep can increase the body's heart rate, and increase next-day insulin resistance, according to a new study from researchers at Northwestern University's School of Medicine.

A single night of exposure to moderate light during sleep can increase nighttime heart rate and insulin resistance the next morning, according to new data from Northwestern University.

Exposure to light during sleep has long been known to have negative impacts on both cardiovascular health and the circadian rhythm – which is the natural process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. However, not much was known about how it impacts cardiometabolic risk factors, which can lead to diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

Investigators from the study compared sleep patterns over the course of one night between moderate light and one night in dim light in 20 young adult participants. Moderate light exposure was described as 100 lux and was chosen because it was within the range used in previous studies. Dim light was described as 3 lux.

The moderate room light caused the body to go into a higher state of alert, which in turn caused an increased heart rate. It also caused increased insulin resistance the next morning and lower heart rate variability, which is an indicator for future health issues.

"The results from this study demonstrate that just a single night of exposure to moderate room lighting during sleep can impair glucose and cardiovascular regulation, which are risk factors for heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome," said Dr. Phyllis Lee, chief of sleep medicine at Northwestern University and lead author of the study. "It's important for people to avoid or minimize the amount of light exposure during sleep."

The study is based on previous research which shows that daytime light can increase the body's heart rate by activating the sympathetic nervous system, which puts the body into high alert. However, researchers found a similar physical response from nighttime light exposure.

A recent study found that when compared to no light exposure, any self-reported artificial light exposure on in the bedroom during sleep contributed to obesity among women.

"We showed your heart rate increases when you sleep in a moderately lit room," said Dr. Daniela Grimaldi, research assistant professor at Northwestern and co-author of the study. "Even though you are asleep, your autonomic nervous system is activated. That's bad. Usually, your heart rate together with other cardiovascular parameters are lower at night and higher during the day."

Glucose levels did not differ between those in the moderate and dimly lit rooms. However, participants showed higher insulin resistance the morning after sleeping in the moderately lit room. 

Increased insulin resistance plays a key role in the diagnosis of type II diabetes. Researchers say that there is a possibility that those who are frequently exposed to nighttime light during sleep could be at an increased risk for developing the disease.

Though the study found increased heart rates and blood sugar levels among those who slept with moderate light, researchers did not find a difference in sleep quality between the two. But there was a lower percentage of REM sleep among those who slept in the moderately lit room.

Researchers point to the implications that could arise among populations who are more likely to be exposed to nighttime light, such as those in industrial areas. There are also implications for those who are already at an increased risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes – all three of which are increasingly common ailments throughout the United States.

Lee and other researchers suggest dimming the lights in your sleep environment at least one to two hours before going to bed to make the transition easier and avoid the health impacts of nighttime light.

If you have a light in your bedroom, make it dim enough or closer to the floor so it does not negatively impact your sleep. Using red or warm tone lights as opposed to blue or white lights in the bedroom could help soothe the body and keep it from entering that active, alert state.

Researchers say using blackout curtains or sleep masks could be beneficial at blocking outdoor light. Things like keeping a television on (even with the sound off), or keeping a bright lamp on next to your bed could have a harmful impact on your heart or insulin levels.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Sleep Philadelphia Heart Disease Diabetes Sleep Study Light Insulin Blood

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor with arms folded

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: My Family Doctor Saved My Life
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

Bowling, music, and more at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Brooklyn Bowl -

Government

Dr. Rachel Levine named as one of USA Today's Women of the Year
Dr. Rachel Levine Women of the Year

Prevention

The search for an HIV vaccine continues with a clinical trial partly based in Philly
HIV vaccine mRNA

Entertainment

Will Smith wins two more awards for 'King Richard.' Is an Oscar finally next?
Will Smith King Richard

Food & Drink

Goth pop-up market at Tattooed Mom to benefit transgender youth
Tattooed Mom

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved