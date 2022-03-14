More Health:

March 14, 2022

The search for an HIV vaccine continues with a clinical trial partly based in Philly

Penn Medicine will enroll participants in a study to test an immunization that relies on the same technology used in coronavirus shots

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention HIV
HIV vaccine mRNA Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

The National Institutes of Health is rolling out a clinical trial to test three HIV vaccine candidates that rely on messenger RNA to create an immune response.

An effective HIV vaccine has evaded scientists for decades, but the groundbreaking technology used in several COVID-19 shots may offer a solution.  

The National Institutes of Health is rolling out a clinical trial to test three HIV vaccine candidates that rely on messenger RNA to create an immune response. The nationwide study will enroll up to 108 adults ages 18-55 in eight cities, including Philadelphia. 

The Phase 1 study will examine whether the experimental vaccines are safe and can induce immune responses. Each of them were designed to emulate the spike protein that allows HIV to enter human cells. None of the vaccines can cause someone to become infected with the deadly virus. 

The vaccines were developed by scientists at Moderna, which successfully produced a coronavirus shot using the same technology, and the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego. 

Over the years, there have been several failed attempts to create a vaccine that reduces the chance of contracting the virus that causes AIDS. In August, Johnson & Johnson revealed that its experimental vaccine failed to prevent infections in a clinical trial. In another case, a vaccine candidate actually increased the risk of contracting HIV. 

But the use of mRNA technology could prove to be a significant breakthrough in the lengthy search for an HIV vaccine. 

"Finding an HIV vaccine has proven to be a daunting scientific challenge," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. "With the success of safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, we have an exciting opportunity to learn whether mRNA technology can achieve similar results against HIV infection."

There are about 1.3 million Americans living with HIV, with an estimated 34,800 new infections occurring in 2019. 

In Philadelphia, more than 18,000 people have been diagnosed with HIV, according to the Department of Public Health's latest annual report. About 330 people were newly diagnosed with the virus in 2020.

Penn Medicine's HIV/AIDS Prevention Research Division will serve as the clinical trial's host site in Philly. Recruitment for participants has not begun, but people who are interested can reach out to clinic coordinator Debora Dunbar at (215) 746-3713 or ddunbar@pennmedicine.upenn.edu.

The other sites for the trial are in Pittsburgh, New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Rochester, New York and Birmingham, Alabama.

Study participants will be randomly assigned to one of six groups, each containing 18 people. The first three groups will receive three, 100-microgram shots of their respective vaccines over the course of six months. They will be evaluated two weeks after their initial doses to ensure the vaccine is safe. 

If so, the remaining three groups will receive three, 250-microgram shots of their respective vaccines over a six-month stretch. 

Safety and immune responses will be studied through blood and lymph node samples taken at various points during the trial.

The study, formally called HVTN 302, is expected to be completed by July 2023, with results published by the following October. 

The HIV Vaccine Trials Network is conducting the trial with sponsorship and funding from the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also is involved in the trial.

Messenger RNA technology was developed by University of Pennsylvania scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó. It serves as the foundation of the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer. 

In 2005, Weissman and Karikó published research demonstrating that mRNA technology could be modified to serve as a therapeutic for infectious diseases and effectively reach its intended targets.

Researchers have been hopeful that mRNA technology can be used for vaccines and treatments for HIV, malaria, cancer and influenza, among other pathogens.

Separately, Temple University scientists have started a clinical trial to test a promising HIV cure that uses the gene-editing tool CRISPR to eradicate the virus from people who are HIV-positive. 

The study will be one of the first to attempt to extract HIV-infected DNA from the body. Previous research has shown the therapy's potential through experiments involving human cells and cells of humanized mice.

Finding a cure for HIV has been difficult in part due to the intense, unique way the virus interacts and mutates within human DNA. 

Shortly after infection, the virus intertwines its genetic code into immune cells that do not actively replicate, meaning they are not impacted by antiretroviral treatments. Because the virus can hide from popular antiretroviral treatments in these reservoirs, finding a method to overcome that has been difficult. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention HIV Philadelphia Clinical Trials National Institutes of Health Research AIDS Studies Penn Medicine Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor with arms folded

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: My Family Doctor Saved My Life
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

Bowling, music, and more at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Brooklyn Bowl -

Courts

New Jersey to distribute $641 million from national opioid settlement to bolster treatment efforts
J&J Opioid Settlement

Illness

A $35 insulin cap is welcome, popular and bipartisan, but Congress may not pass it anyway
Insulin Cap

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market voted best in the nation by USA Today readers
Reading Terminal Market

Food and Drink

Enjoy a special dinner menu for charity from Stina and the 'Sushi Whisperer'
Yanaga at Stina

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved