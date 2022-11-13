More Events:

November 13, 2022

Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up returns with thousands of lights and over-the-top milkshakes

The festive Christmas decor and seasonal menu at the Jewelers' Row bar runs now through January

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Holidays
Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas pop up Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Craftsman Row Saloon, located in the heart of Jewelers' Row, is kicking off the holidays with the return of its festive Christmas pop-up featuring elaborate decorations and specialty holiday food, cocktails and milkshakes.

'Tis (almost) the season to be jolly, and Philadelphia bars and restaurants are celebrating accordingly.

Craftsman Row Saloon, located at 112 S. 8th Street in the heart of Jewelers' Row, is kicking off the holidays with the return of its festive Christmas pop-up that is bigger and brighter than ever for the 2022 season.

MORE: Sip hot cocktails and enjoy an all-new pizza happy hour at Assembly Rooftop Lounge's pop-up ski lodge bar

Now through January, the bar has transformed into a winter wonderland with more decor than ever before -- including over 50,000 ornaments, thousands of lights, 5,000 feet of garland, 100 wreaths, 50 nutcrackers, and hundreds of deer and Santa dolls.

Craftsman Row Saloon's extensive menu now features specialty additions including festive food, desserts and cocktails. New this year is the Christmas Dinner Burger, topped with cranberry sauce and stuffing.

Imbibers can reminisce on Christmases past with the St. Nick's Milk and Cookies, a cocktail made with vanilla vodka and chocolate chip cookie garnish, along with the Candy Cane Martini, Gingerbread Margarita or the Ornament-ini, which comes served in an ornament. 

Patrons can also indulge in over-the-top signature milkshakes like Pumpkin' to Talk About, which is topped with an entire slice of pumpkin pie, and All I Want for Christmas, made with egg nog.

"We love to see the joy on people’s faces when they experience what we have put together in both decorations and the menu items," George Tsiouris, who co-owns the bar with his sister Vasiliki Tsiouris, said in a release. "We are very excited to offer this pop-up again to our guests. Christmas holds a special place for our family and it’s so great to bring this pop up together another year with the whole family team." 

Craftsman Row Saloon is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas Pop-up

Now through January 2023
Craftsman Row Saloon
112 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Holidays Philadelphia Jewelers' Row Christmas Bars Restaurants

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

11 Temple students robbed at gunpoint inside North Philly off-campus apartment
Temple Students Home Invasion

Sponsored

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

Mental Health

Mindfulness may be just as effective at treating anxiety as drugs, new research suggests
Mindfulness anxiety treatment

Sixers

Instant observations: Putrid Sixers offense sinks them vs. Hawks
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Hawks-November-2022

Music

Meek Mill to release fifth installment of 'Flamerz,' reviving mixtape series for first time in 12 years
Meek Mill Flamerz Mixtape Series

Arts & Culture

Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event
Velocities modular event

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved