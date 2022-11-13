Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up returns with thousands of lights and over-the-top milkshakes

'Tis (almost) the season to be jolly, and Philadelphia bars and restaurants are celebrating accordingly.

Craftsman Row Saloon, located at 112 S. 8th Street in the heart of Jewelers' Row, is kicking off the holidays with the return of its festive Christmas pop-up that is bigger and brighter than ever for the 2022 season.

Now through January, the bar has transformed into a winter wonderland with more decor than ever before -- including over 50,000 ornaments, thousands of lights, 5,000 feet of garland, 100 wreaths, 50 nutcrackers, and hundreds of deer and Santa dolls.



Craftsman Row Saloon's extensive menu now features specialty additions including festive food, desserts and cocktails. New this year is the Christmas Dinner Burger, topped with cranberry sauce and stuffing.

Imbibers can reminisce on Christmases past with the St. Nick's Milk and Cookies, a cocktail made with vanilla vodka and chocolate chip cookie garnish, along with the Candy Cane Martini, Gingerbread Margarita or the Ornament-ini, which comes served in an ornament.

Patrons can also indulge in over-the-top signature milkshakes like Pumpkin' to Talk About, which is topped with an entire slice of pumpkin pie, and All I Want for Christmas, made with egg nog.

"We love to see the joy on people’s faces when they experience what we have put together in both decorations and the menu items," George Tsiouris, who co-owns the bar with his sister Vasiliki Tsiouris, said in a release. "We are very excited to offer this pop-up again to our guests. Christmas holds a special place for our family and it’s so great to bring this pop up together another year with the whole family team."

Craftsman Row Saloon is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S 8th St,

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Now through January 2023