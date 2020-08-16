Critically-endangered Tamarin monkey born at Cape May County Zoo

A cotton-top Tamarin monkey was born earlier this month at the Cape May County Zoo, the venue announced on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The monkey was born to first-time parents “Cordelia” and “Lil’ T” earlier this month, the zoo said.

Tamarin monkeys are endangered species who are native to the rainforests of Colombia in South America, according to the zoo. Given their rainforest background, Tamarin monkeys are known for running and jumping quickly through trees.

The squirrel-sized monkey doesn’t have a name yet, but the baby has been carried by its mom for the first week of its life. Now, the baby monkey’s father will be responsible for carrying the creature around.

BABY ALERT!! 📣 Today is the Day of the Cotton-top Tamarin, and we would like to celebrate by welcoming our new baby! 🐒... Posted by Cape May County Park/Zoo on Saturday, August 15, 2020





The Tamarin monkeys vary in appearance, ranging from all black through mixtures of black, brown, and white. Mustache-like facial features are very common too.

Tamarin monkeys typically live in groups that vary in size from 3-40 members and consist of one or multiple families. The entire group is responsible for taking care of the newly-born monkeys.

Additionally, the omnivore-eating creatures typically begin eating one month after birth and reach full maturity by age 2.

The zoo is open to the public every day from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Masks are required due to the COVID-19 pandemic and admission is free. Social distancing is required between groups.