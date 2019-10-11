More Sports:

October 11, 2019

Curt Schilling reportedly 'would love' to interview for Phillies manager position

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Schilling Phils Manager ERIC HARTLINE/USA TODAY SPORTS

Former Phillies, Diamonbacks and Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling wants to breaking into coaching. He's reportedly interested in taking over in Philadelphia after Gabe Kapler was dismissed this week.

Now that the Phillies have relieved Gabe Kapler of his managerial duties, the search for a replacement may drag out in much the same way as last winter's Bryce Harper sweepstakes.

While names like Joe Madden, Buck Showalter and Joe Girardi have been at the top of the stack for teams with managing vacancies, one former Phillie is apparently throwing his interest into the ring.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale says former ace Curt Schilling has his eyes on the job.

Schilling, who appeared in the Phillies' 1993 World Series loss and later won three with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox, has zero coaching or managing experience under his belt.

In recent years, Schilling has made headlines more frequently for his political provocations on social media than for his baseball legacy. He was fired from ESPN in 2015 for sharing an anti-transgender meme and later resurfaced with a show on Breitbart Radio. He's also been maligned for the failure of 38 Studios, a video game venture that went bankrupt in Rhode Island in 2012.

In 2018, Schilling hinted that he wished he could have been Gabe Kapler's pitching coach, calling the job one of the few in the majors he would have considered taking.

Despite his place on the Phillies Wall of Fame, it's doubtful that ownership would ever risk such an important decision on another inexperienced manager, much less a man whose predilections outside of baseball have frequently gotten him in trouble.

Schilling may end up being a coach some day, but it's fairly obvious that 2019 in Philadelphia is not the time or the place for it.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Curt Schilling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved