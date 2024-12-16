More Health:

December 16, 2024

Increasing steps per day, even by a modest amount, could reduce risk of developing depression

Researchers found another potential benefit to walking after reviewing 33 studies involving nearly 100,000 adults worldwide.

The risk of getting depression may decline as a person's daily steps rise, according to a new study.

Going for walks has been proven to boost health in various ways, and new research found another potential benefit to add to the list.

Adults that get higher daily step counts may have fewer depressive symptoms, according to a report published Monday in JAMA Network Open. The study, led by researchers in Spain, also found that the risk of getting depression declines as daily steps rise, up to a level of about 10,000 steps per day.

Researchers reviewed 33 studies involving a total of 96,173 adults from around the world who used fitness-tracking devices to count steps. People who got 5,000 steps a day or more showed fewer depressive symptoms than those who walked less, the study authors found. Among people who walk about 5,000 steps each day, increasing their daily steps by 1,000 led to a 9% drop in their risk of developing depression. Getting more than 7,500 steps a day was associated with a 42% lower prevalence of depression, according to the study. 

Globally, an estimated 5% of adults suffer from depression, according to data published last year by the World Health Organization. Depression, which involves loss of pleasure or interest in activities for long periods of time, can affect all aspects of life and can lead to suicide, according to the WHO. 

Physical activity of all kinds has been proven to be an effective treatment for depression. High-intensity exercise releases the body's feel-good chemicals, known as endorphins. While low-intensity exercise sustained over time can release proteins that cause nerve cells to grow and make new connections, improving brain function, according to Harvard Health

This latest study was the first to specifically show the link between daily step counting and depression, the authors said. Researchers noted that tracking daily steps would be an accessible fitness goal for specific populations like older adults or people who can only engage in limited physical activity.

"(S)etting goals for the number of daily steps may be a promising and inclusive public health strategy for the prevention of depression," the study authors wrote.

How to get more daily steps

Along with lowering the risk of depression and mitigating its symptoms, there are many other health benefits associated with walking, such as losing weight, strengthening the heart, lowering blood sugar, easing joint pain and boosting energy, according to Healthline. Furthermore, a 2023 study showed that people who took 8,000 steps or more on one or two days weekly showed substantially lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality risk.

There are several simple ways to work walking into your daily routine. Here are some recommendations from Stanford Lifestyle Medicine:

• Take the stairs instead of the elevator.
• Park your car farther away from your destination or get off the bus or train a stop early when possible, to produce more opportunities for walking.
• During the work day, go for a walk on your lunch break or walk while on the phone for a meeting.
• Recruit a walking buddy, or walk and talk while catching up with a friend.
• Use a step tracker to track your progress.

