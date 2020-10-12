Young Eagles superfan sends heartfelt video message to Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury Sunday against the New York Giants.

Prescott, 27, underwent successful surgery late last night for the compound fracture and dislocation that occurred during a scramble at AT&T Stadium.

It has been a brutal year for Prescott, who lost his older brother to suicide in April and spoke publicly about his struggles with depression in the months since.

The injury was particularly inopportune because Prescott was playing on a one-year franchise tag, having turned down a multiyear contract extension this summer in hopes of earning a more lucrative deal. He had never missed a start in his career.

Eagles fans have not always been the most gracious bunch when it comes to Cowboys injuries. Michael Irvin lying motionless amid cheers at Veterans Stadium in 1999 usually comes to mind, even though Irvin later said he doesn't hold a grudge against Philadelphia fans.

But on Sunday, as Prescott prepared for surgery, Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton had a supportive message to share with the rival quarterback. Hamilton, 12, suffers from Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, a rare genetic dwarfism that has left him with skeletal abnormalities and severe muscle stiffness.

"You never want to see that happen, even if it's your most hated team," Hamilton said. "You'd never want to see that happen to anyone. You know, Dak, I hope you see this, brother. I hope you're doing OK. I've been through a lot of pain, but I can't even imagine. That looked like it really hurt."

Hamilton had a chance to meet Carson Wentz last offseason at Eagles training camp. He was introduced to the team through former quarterbacks coach John DeFillipo, who first coordinated a meeting with Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld during the team's Super Bowl run in 2017-18.

Prescott will have a difficult road ahead of him to return from his injury, but fans across the NFL will be wishing him a full recovery over the next four to six months.