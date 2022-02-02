More News:

February 02, 2022

Police release new video showing lead-up to road rage homicide on I-76 in Mount Ephraim

Authorities are now looking for the public's help with finding 51-year-old SEPTA employee Louis E. Ciccanti's killer

By Noah Zucker
A 51-year-old SEPTA employee was fatally shot while driving on I-76 in Camden County last week. Now, investigators have released new dashcam footage leading up to the incident in the hopes that the public will be able to shine new light on their ongoing investigation.

Police are asking for the public's help with their ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting that happened on a South Jersey highway last week.

Cherry Hill's Louis E. Ciccanti, a 51-year-old SEPTA employee, was fatally shot while driving his black Mercedes-Benz sedan on the eastbound side of I-76 in Mount Ephraim last Monday night.

After he was shot, his vehicle was involved in a single-car crash when it plowed into a traffic barrier before coming to a stop. Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m., where they found Ciccanti dead inside of the car. Investigators believe he died before the crash.

Authorities now suspect the shooting was the aftermath of a road rage incident that happened near Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia earlier that night.

The New Jersey State Police publicly released new dashcam footage that was captured prior to the shooting which led to the temporary closure of the roadway that night.


In the video, another black sedan can be seen aggressively following Ciccanti from Philly into New Jersey on the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to call their tip line, (856) 783-4900, or via email at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

